Former West Virginia linebacker James Heard Jr. transfers to Syracuse

Former West Virginia linebacker James Heard Jr. announced on X Sunday evening that he is transferring to Syracuse. Heard Jr., a Camden, NJ native, is a former three-star and was New Jersey’s No. 17 ranked recruit of the 2023 class, per 247Sports. He shares the same hometown as first-year SU head coach Fran Brown.

Following an 18-sack season as a senior at Camden High School, Heard Jr. committed to WVU. He picked the Mountaineers over offers from programs like Boston College, Duke, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M, among others. With West Virginia, he played in just three games as a true freshman in 2023.

Heard Jr. visited SU over the weekend, according to Rivals, and quickly narrowed down his decision. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound edge rusher is set to provide some pass rushing depth to Syracuse. He has four years of eligibility remaining.