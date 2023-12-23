Georgia offensive lineman Joshua Miller transfers to Syracuse

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

Joshua Miller, former Georgia interior offensive lineman, has announced his commitment to Syracuse on X. The former three-star recruit out of Life Christian Academy (VA) according to 247sports, used his redshirt year at Georgia this past season, and has 4 years of eligibility remaining. He stands at 6-foot-4 and 300 lbs.

We on Gods path! Regular cats won’t understand. LLN’GRADE🧡 pic.twitter.com/B25qwwLz8d — Joshua “Doogie” Miller (@TheRealJMiller4) December 23, 2023





Miller didn’t play a snap at Georgia last season. At Syracuse, he will have an opportunity to improve an offensive line that struggled throughout the season. He’s the first offensive lineman to commit to Syracuse from the transfer portal.

Miller is the latest Georgia recruit to follow head coach Fran Brown from UGA, where he was the defensive backs coach, to Syracuse. Wide receivers Zeed Haynes and Jackson Meeks also transferred to SU after Brown was hired.