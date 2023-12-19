Former Texas A&M edge rusher Fadil Diggs transfers to SU

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

Former Texas A&M defensive lineman Fadil Diggs announced on X that he is transferring to Syracuse. Diggs’ brother, Fatim, committed to the Orange on Monday. Both are from first year head coach Fran Brown’s home town of Camden, New Jersey. Diggs is following new defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson, who was his defensive line coach at Texas A&M, from the Aggies.

Diggs, who finished last season with 36 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and four sacks, was a four-star recruit out of Eastside (N.J.) High School. He was rated as the No. 4 prospect in his class from New Jersey and the No. 9 weakside defensive end. Diggs chose Texas A&M over 33 other Football Bowl Subdivision offers, including from Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State, Florida, LSU, Michigan and Notre Dame.

He was recruited to the Aggies by Robinson and Terry Price. While it is unclear where else Diggs received offers from once he entered the transfer portal, he was rated by 247Sports as the No. 6 edge in the portal and the No. 35 overall prospect. He’ll help boost an SU defensive line that lost Terry Lockett to the transfer portal and will lose Caleb Okechukwu to graduation after this season. The Orange now have six transfer commitments, headlined by former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord.