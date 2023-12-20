Former Syracuse offensive coordinator Jason Beck reportedly hired at New Mexico

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

Former Syracuse offensive coordinator Jason Beck has been reportedly hired by New Mexico for the same position, according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenburg. SU is reportedly targeting New York Giants running backs coach Jeff Nixon for its offensive coordinator position under first-year head coach Fran Brown, prompting Beck’s exit from the program.

Beck served on Syracuse’s coaching staff under former head coach Dino Babers from 2022-23. He was the quarterbacks coach in 2022, leading the Orange to a Pinstripe Bowl appearance. Then, after former offensive coordinator Robert Anae left SU to take the same job at North Carolina State, Beck was promoted to offensive coordinator.

In Beck’s lone season calling plays for the Orange, they averaged 25.50 points per game through 12 games. Syracuse totaled 468 yards of offense in its final game of the regular season, a 35-31 win over Wake Forest that clinched an appearance in the Boca Raton Bowl for SU.

Beck’s 17-year coaching career spans back to 2007, where he first served as an offensive intern at Brigham Young. Since then, he spent time at Louisiana State, Weber State and Simon Fraser before returning to BYU as its quarterbacks coach from 2013-15. He then had a five-year stint at Virginia from 2016-21 as the Cavaliers’ quarterbacks coach.

First-year New Mexico head coach Bronco Mendenhall has worked with Beck in the past. The two spent time together at BYU and Virginia.