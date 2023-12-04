Former Colorado DE’s coach Nick Williams announces he’s joining SU’s coaching staff

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

Former Colorado defensive ends coach Nick Williams has joined Fran Brown’s coaching staff to assume the same position at Syracuse. Williams posted about the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Monday afternoon. The announcement comes a day after the Orange picked up defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson from Texas A&M.

While coaching at Boulder, Williams presided over a unit that had the sixth-most sacks in the Pacific 12 Conference, but was part of an overall defense that was the third-worst scoring defense in the conference. Williams is the third position coach to leave CU head coach Deion Sanders’ staff this offseason.

Before coming to Colorado, Williams coached under Jimbo Fisher for two seasons at Texas A&M. According to his biography page on CU Athletics’ website, he joined the Aggies’ staff in May 2021 and helped them recruit the No. 1 ranked signing class in 2022.

At Brown’s introductory press conference at SU Monday morning, he said he treats recruiting coaches like players. He wants them all to advance in their profession and seek better opportunities when the time comes.

“I want guys that want to move up, that want to advance,” Brown said. “My message to them is to come because I’m going to get you where you want to get to.”