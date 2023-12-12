Eefke van den Nieuwenhof, Pieke van de Pas earn NFHCA All-America honors

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

Eefke van den Nieuwenhof and Pieke van de Pas were named NFHCA First Team and Second Team All-Americans, respectively, Tuesday morning. This is SU’s fifth consecutive season with at least two All-Americans.

Van den Nieuwenhof tallied 14 goals, four assists and 32 points this season. She also led the country in penalty-stroke conversions this year, totaling six of her 14 scores from the hash mark. This was her fourth consecutive season being named an All-American.

In her first season at SU, van de Pas was named a Second-Team All-American totalling 11 goals and nine assists. Van de Pas became the first Syracuse All-American midfielder since 2021 when Pleun Lammers registered eight goals.

The NFHCA has now named at least one Syracuse field hockey player to its All-America team for 17 straight seasons.