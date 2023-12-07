Duck: Nate Lechner

Although my time at 230 Euclid was short, it has truly been one of the best experiences of my life. Thank you to everyone who has made it so special.

Kelly: I know it wasn’t an easy decision, but I am so excited for you to be the next Culture Editor. You are a passionate, hardworking and dedicated person who is perfect for the job. Next semester will certainly be challenging but there is no one I would rather have taking over the section. I can’t wait to see all you will accomplish. Remember Nater Tot is always a text away if you need anything.

Anthony: Thanks for taking a chance on me last semester. As someone who had written zero reported stories for The D.O. up until I was hired, I was nervous I wouldn’t fit in and be able to keep up with everyone else in house. You made each night of last semester fun and I could also count on you for advice. I hope you had a fun semester in NYC and I can’t wait to see what cool skateboarding stories you write in the spring.

Anish: When we first met in MND305 last semester, I could have never imagined the amazing friend and mentor you would become. I didn’t have much confidence in myself coming into the semester, but you made me believe I could do a great job. Your passion and drive for success for those around you is inspiring and there’s nobody else I would have rather had leading the paper during my semester as a head-ed. Good luck in the spring, hopefully, you’ll get some rest at some point.

Kyle: I’m not going to lie, I was terrified of you when we first met. Your reputation as a writer and editor preceded you, and I wanted nothing more than to make you happy and proud of the work the Culture section did this semester. Getting to know you more through work and in class, I have found you are one of the hardest-working, most passionate people I have ever met. I can’t wait to see what amazing work you do in the future.

Stef, Stephanie and Tyler: We freaking did it. This semester was challenging for each of us in different ways, but I’m proud of you guys for the work we were able to produce. Stephanie, have a great time in Florence. Tyler, bring your amazing attitude and bright smile everywhere you go. Stef, best of luck as DME, you are going to kill it.

Rose: I’m so glad we have become such close friends throughout this semester. You are one of the most fun people to be around and I could always count on you for a good laugh even when I was very stressed. Good luck as an assistant next semester.

Teddy: You went from one of the culture section’s favorite writers to one of the best writers in the culture section. Watching you grow as a writer and put out some of our best features and profiles has been amazing. Have a great time in LA in the spring.

Kate: When I heard you were coming back for this semester, I was very excited. The energy and creativity you brought to the section were incredible. Have fun in NYC next semester.

Soph: Thank you so much for stepping into dig in a bit of a tough situation. You always brought good vibes to the section and pitched some awesome graphics.

Liv: You are truly a one-of-a-kind person. Your energy, outfits and your stories kept the section fun all semester. Enjoy your time in dig.

Abby: I don’t know many people with the work ethic that you have. Getting to know you more this semester has been very fun. Hopefully our COM346 presentation went well. I hope you find some time to rest during the spring.

Oftense: You brought nothing but positive energy when you were in house last semester. I hope everything is going well post-grad. I know you’re gonna do something amazing in the future.

Rachel: Thank you for all of your help this semester. The foundation that you set for the culture section will be seen for years to come. Have fun as a second semester senior. I can’t wait to see what you will be in the future.

Evelyn: When we were both hired as assistants last semester, I don’t think either of us really knew what we were getting into, but I think we became a pretty good team. I hope you enjoyed Copenhagen this fall.

Bridget and the entire design team: Thank you all for making beautiful culture designs throughout the semester. Our section had a lot of interesting front page stories and each of you did an incredible job of making each page design unique. MySlice Guide turned out better than I would have ever imagined. Keep up the amazing work!

Cassie and Maxine: You guys have the amazing ability to make every story look great visually. The passion you have for the photo department is remarkable. Keep up the incredible work next semester!

Davis: The honorary eighth member of the culture section. I don’t think you will ever truly get the credit you deserve for all the work you do. We can always count on you for a banana, a sweet treat, or just general advice. I hope you find time to take a break soon.

Sophie: Seeing you work day in and day out as DME has been truly amazing. Every challenge that you encountered this semester was taken on with incredible determination and dedication to this place and it was inspiring to watch you work. Hopefully you can finally get some rest because we all know you have earned it.

Hank:You were one of the first people who made me feel accepted in house. The passion and energy you brought to your time as DME and as a writer is unparalleled. Good luck in your journey to save cinema. Hopefully, we’ll both be at The Ringer reviewing “Captain Marvel 3” when it comes out in 2029.

Ryleigh: This semester was not easy. The hours I worked, the lack of strong communication, and the overall attitude I would bring to our late-night convos were not always easy to deal with, but I was so grateful to have someone in my corner. Even if it’s from a distance, I love to love you and can’t wait to explore Europe.

Mom and Dad: Thank you for the constant support and for reading every single article I’ve ever written.