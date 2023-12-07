Duck: Mark Nash

While I am sure I will use the things I learned at the D.O. such as web server administration, business operations, explaining to 70 year olds how Instagram works and the intricacies of the New York State payroll law in my future career, anyone worth anything will tell you it is the people who make the place. So here goes:

Chloe Powell: I know we had our ups and downs, but I couldn’t have done the last three years without you. Thanks for everything.

Mike Dooling: As helpful as you were the two years we worked together, I truly couldn’t have done the last 18 months without your help. Thanks for all your help, especially with the printer. That was clutch.

Kevin Ross: I wouldn’t be writing this right now if you didn’t get us all out of such a bad spot this semester. Thanks for everything. Call anytime, but I’m sure I’ll still see you plenty.

Chris Ern: While I (and Bob) are still bummed you quit rugby, I’m glad you stuck with The D.O. and I am impressed at your ability to figure out how to do a pretty hard job in pretty crazy circumstances. Best of luck next year.

Davis Hood: My man. I am always amazed by how fast you picked up on the IT stuff I threw at you. It is every manager’s dream to not to have to actually manage so I appreciate your help with that.

Anish Vasudevan: I’ll never forget our phone call this summer when we compared the DO’s situation at the time to a train that was about to smash into a brick wall. I am happy to say that, thanks to you, we turned it around and the train in question is now a high speed train on brand new tracks that are very far away from any brick walls. Also sorry about when I woke you up at 8 a.m. on a Thursday that one time, that was tough.

Richard Perrins: It sucks I had to get to know you when everything was falling apart, but I am glad I did. Hopefully England can win some hardware in at least one type of football at some point here.

Kyle Chouinard: Mr. Synergy himself! Your work ethic is commendable and I can’t wait to see what you do both here and elsewhere.

Sophie Szydlik: Very glad I got to know you this semester. Keep trying (and succeeding at) big things. Don’t forget about me when you’re famous.

Rachel Raposas: Thanks for keeping Kyle in check and for your great work last spring. Also, please let your mom know that I am still able to assist her with her credit card processing needs at any time.

Bridget Overby: Thanks for putting up with my very late guide sponsor sales and all my fundraising graphics requests. I am excited to see what you do next semester.

Ally Ferretti, Paige O’Connor and Sawyer Tardie: Very glad we got to have a team of ad reps for the first time in a while this semester. They will write books about the fall 2023 ad rep meetings. Keep fighting the good fight.

Cole Bambini: Between iSchool group projects and sports guides, we had lots of time together. Great work with the sports section (and the group projects). Also, my bad for breaking the site the morning of the soccer national championship.

Tyler Schiff: I think in a different life we’d be running the show at the Lewis and Clark student newspaper.

Cooper Andrews, Justin Girshon, Aiden Stepansky and Zak Wolf: The softball boys! Excited to see what you guys do. You’ve got some big shoes to fill but I think you can do it.

Connor Smith, Anthony Alandt, Henry O’Brien, and Adam McCaffery (+ Anish, Cole and Tyler): Thanks for integrating me into the sports section when I first started and I didn’t know anyone. Let’s play some more basketball this spring.

Casey Darnell and KJ Edelman: Thanks for trusting me and showing me the ropes when I was a freshman and had no idea what I was doing. Also, thanks for not hiring me as a designer. I don’t think that would have worked.

Emily Steinberger: Your passion for the DO is commendable. I hope the Bay Area is treating you well.

Joanne Stewart: Thank you for hitting the ground running this semester. I am excited to see what you do.

Scott Bisang: Thank you for supporting me the last two years. I don’t think I could have done it without you. Hopefully Syracuse can start winning some games so we can have more positive stuff to text about.

Mike Escalante: I need to confess here that I completely lied about being able to do about 75% of the things I said I could do when we first started talking about the website. Thank you for helping me learn them. There is probably no better endorsement of the Syracuse University Computer Engineering program than our website.

Pete Waack: I bet you didn’t think you would make one of these 10 years later. Thanks for all your help the last 18 months, you helped me get out of some sticky situations.

Asher Baykitch, Joe Hamm, John Frega, Jack Oberlander and Liam Hannah: Thanks for putting up with me the last three years. Hopefully my drastic reduction in meeting time will correlate to a massive increase in hang out time. Also maybe we can get one of Joe’s businesses off the ground.

Bob Wilson: I regret to inform you that you will no longer have a man on the inside of the DO to further your marketing efforts for the rugby team. Your passion for SU rugby, and SU generally, is commendable. I am excited for a big semester of B-side 15s games. Albany and Oswego don’t know what’s coming.

Mom, Dad, Tom and Phoebe: Thanks for listening to my various DO-related complaints the last three years. No one I’d rather do 4 weeks of 4pm Seattle sunsets than you guys! See you soon.