Duck: Kate Kelley

The people make the place, as they say. These are some of my favorites:

Sophie: To the thesaurus herself, you have brought so much more to my life than the word “dismal.” Our laughter and side conversations are always at the expense of our work but totally necessary for morale. I love when you get a story that lets you go crazy with one of your many niche interests. Enjoy your time off! I can’t wait to see what you “cook.”

Shantel: Thank you for taking me under your wing like a little sister. Our days in-house together were my favorite. Your wisdom was much appreciated because let’s be honest, I needed some guidance. I’m glad you got a big girl job, but I miss you dearly!

Bridget: Bridget. You rock. You have such a creative mind and execute your visions flawlessly. I admire your dedication and look forward to seeing what you come up with each week. I adore bothering you and I look forward to a full tour of your skinny scarf collection one day. I am lucky to call you a friend in and out of the house, keep presenting.

Evvie Kelley: My girl. Although we never worked together in-house, you hold a special place in my heart. You make Syracuse feel like home. I’m so excited for more memories together. Much love to ya sister.

Anish: FEƎM! FEƎM! FEƎM! While I considered using my 1000 words to write a FEƎM feature, I don’t think that would do it justice and I think Kyle would have a panic attack.

I admire the hardwork and dedication you bring everyday. You care about the craft of writing and it is clear in the stories you write and edit. I can tell by your tired eyes and caffeine intake that you are THE man to save print journalism.

I love seeing you on Food.com or running into you on nights out (sexy journalist costume gets an A+ in my book). I love seeing you in your element at Cage, please know I am FEƎM’s biggest fan. You are genuinely a chill and awesome guy and I am lucky to call you a friend.

Kyle: Although your suspiciously frequent trips to the bathroom were to talk to Rachel, I always looked forward to them. This semester, I am pulling a Kyle. I must confess, my suspiciously frequent trips to management are not just to ask pressing questions about the events tracker, they are actually just to hang out.

I admire your passion for your interests, which are NOT lame, and your strength of character. Your values and ethics are so clear in the way you manage the D.O. Between you and Anish, the paper is in good hands.

Tony: Though we started our 20-hour road trip as strangers, I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I gained a lot from our trip, including a detailed understanding of the sports section, a passion for Kenston, Ohio, local politics, many creative editions of kiss, marry, kill, and a new friend (Jen, not you). In all seriousness, I wouldn’t have wanted to make that journey with anyone else and I am happy to have gained you as a friend.

Culture Fall ‘22 Staff: The laughter and the wine nights are truly cherished.

Rachel: Thanks for hiring me! I learned so much from you in my first semester. Thank you for throwing the AP Stylebook at me, it’s the only reason I finally passed the GCT.

Anthony Bailey: For someone that isn’t the biggest fan of talking to people, you deserve a Purple Heart for putting up with my chattiness. I admire your humor and passion for the stories you write. There is no one in the CNY region that is as hype about the Everson as you, and I think that’s awesome.

Rainu: You encouraged me to apply for the D.O. after returning from the house to our Sadler floor at 1 a.m. Somehow that did not deter me! I loved hanging out in your op room. I wish you all the best.

Stef Mitchell: Maybe your energy is unsettling, did you consider that? I love our chats, I really do. I wish we could just sit in the window seat forever. Good luck as DME, you got this!

Nate: Great run as culture editor. Enjoy London, you’ve certainly earned a break. Fist bump.

Kelly, Liv, Rose, Teddy, Soph: Culture! I came back to an entirely new staff and it was a pleasure meeting and working with all of you. Best of luck in your future positions.

Aiden, Justin, Claire, Sam, Hannah, Olivia: The lovely dig crew! I enjoyed working with all of you and testing the limits of our communal brain cell.

Aiden Stepansky (again): Go Phils.

Zak Wolf: Go birds.

Tyler: Everyone loves you the way you love LeBron. You are a positive and well loved member of the house, the D.O. will not be the same without you. Also, bring back the flow.

Cassie, Maxine, Lucia, Fe, Cindy: Visual people! I love looking at your designs and photos. You guys are an awesome bunch and are so talented.

Arlo: When I need my concert tracker, you’re my guy. Thanks for all the perfect graphics.

Davis: Do YOU need anything?

Mark Nash: The D.O.’s beloved emperor and my ex-Secret Santa. Remember when you almost hit me with your car?

Siron: Always a friendly face in-house, your visits to culture were highly anticipated. HAGS!

Wyatt Miller: Nothing brings people together like wandering a grocery store in the middle of Indiana. A true road warrior. Best of luck in your bright future.

Family: Mom and Dad, thank you for giving me the opportunity to go to Syracuse and take advantage of organizations like The Daily Orange. Thanks for hyping up my articles and answering my calls on the late walks home from the house. I appreciate everything you have done and continue to do for me. You guys are the best!

Peace out D.O.!

With love, Kate Kelley