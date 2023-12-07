Duck: Dominic Chiappone

Most of my colleagues at The D.O. will tell you I’m always open to taking on any story. It’s true: I love to write (a lot). This time might be the one exception.

Saying goodbye can be hard, but saying farewell to this newspaper and to all these wonderful people is tough. It’s almost impossible to describe it in words. Thank goodness I have Winnie the Pooh to say what I need to say for me:

“How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”

What I can say is this: I joined as a basic staff writer for news in the spring of 2022 with no idea of what I wanted to do and no professional experience reporting in the field. Fast forward to now — four semesters (two in-house) and 124 news stories later (97 this calendar year) — and The D.O. has become a passion, an anchor and a home.

I love this place and these people to death, and while this is officially the end of this chapter of my life, I can’t be more grateful enough for the stories I wrote, the people I talked with and the content I covered all while making these amazing friends along the way:

Stephanie W.: I couldn’t have asked for anyone better to help me get through this journey. You were one of, if not the first, person I formally met at The D.O. I’ve seen you grow so much over the past year and become a staple for the newsroom for what’s felt like forever, no matter the role. You’re a gifted writer, incredibly talented and a tough as nails worker. I can’t thank you enough for all the time we worked together, and I just know that you’re going to do so many amazing things. You have been such a great mentor to me during all my time here, and I hope you know I will never forget all the lessons you have taught me.

Kendall: I can’t believe I first met you during an admissions tour in April 2022. Fast forward to now, and after an unforgettable year working alongside you, I just knew it was a matter of time before you became the next news editor. You seriously have it all: superb writing, a great energy, immense positivity and clear leadership. I know the spring will be intimidating at first, but there is no one else I know who can handle the responsibility better than you. You continue to make me prouder and prouder by the day, and it just warms my heart seeing you transform into who you are today. The arrow for you will always point up; don’t let anybody tell you otherwise.

Faith and Roxanne: Thank you both for being some of the best coworkers ever! I seriously couldn’t have asked for better assistant news editors to work alongside with. I know the work can be intimidating, but the results have shown how much each of you has improved over the course of this fall. I hope you know that the both of you very much know what you’re doing and bring an overwhelming energy any newsroom would dream of having.

Claire S.: So glad you’ll be working as an assistant news editor in the spring — do not be intimidated! You have the experience, work ethic and energy to fulfill that role incredibly well. You’re going to do such amazing things.

Sammy: Your writing continues to get better and better by the week, and so has your confidence. You have so much potential to make a remarkable difference in the journalism world. I can’t wait to see what comes next for you!

Claire H.: While it feels like I just met you yesterday as your COM 100 TA, you have come such a long way and I couldn’t be more proud. You always found a way to cheer me up, even during the days where I was really feeling the pressure. You have an incredible work ethic and just find a way to always bring out the best in the people around you. No matter where you go, I just know it’s going to be something out of this world.

The entire spring 2024 news staff: Working in news can be stressful at times, but never forget why you’re staying up late waiting for pages, reaching out to an endless number of people and spending hours on reads. There are stories that need to be told, people who need a platform to share their perspective and places that need to be covered. You are responsible for keeping the Syracuse University campus and broader community informed about what’s going on. Never forget that, and I promise you making the most of the opportunity you currently have will be so rewarding. I love you all so much.

Jana: I can’t thank you enough for taking a gamble on me. I seriously never thought I was cut out for print news writing, or reporting, or anything that I’ve been able to do this year. I have had so many mentors to look up to, but you really pushed me beyond what I thought I was ever capable of. I’ll never forget that and cannot thank you enough.

Meghan: You have pretty much been with me throughout my D.O. journey, and I couldn’t have asked for anyone else as supportive as you have been. Our day trip to Ithaca will always remain one of my favorite memories here at SU, and I am just really glad I got to work together with you.

Kyle: I first met you all the way to your time back as news editor, which I know must feel like ages ago. Alas, I was super ecstatic when I found out you were returning back as managing editor, and I can’t believe how much I have been able to achieve because of you. I have never met someone as passionate for journalism as you, and we both know that passion is going to take you down such an incredible path.

Anish: The D.O. is 120 years young, and it’s safe to say you have kept the future of this paper strong moving forward. You truly established an incredible team-first and energetic culture, and all the great work put out this fall has been because people look up to you. Anish, you lead by example and it clearly shows. I couldn’t have asked for anyone else to look up to.

Cassie and Maxine: Believe me — no one works harder than the two of you. You both have stepped up and filled the big shoes left behind in the photo section and more. I can’t wait to see what else you both are going to accomplish!

Culture: This section has been and will continue to be in tremendous hands. You guys are all seriously some of the brightest, most enthusiastic people I know. Your stories are always a must-read and you each bring such a unique personality to the table. Each and every single one of you are going to go far in life.

Sports: While I do happen to work for a different news outlet, it’s hard for me not to say how impressed I always am with the reporting from you all. As a senior, the past three years and change with following SU sports has not been short of content. You all have handled it incredibly well.

Sophie and Rachel: During my year in-house, you handled one of the most important responsibilities at The D.O. in such an unforgettable way. Both of you always came in with a smile despite the workload of management, and that positivity and determination is something everyone you work with should be looking up to.

Stefanie M.: Speaking of digital managing editor, I am so happy that you’re going to be in this role in the spring. Your hard work ethic is truly undeniable, and I don’t know anyone else more qualified than you.

To the guys at DX: Each of you mean so much to me, and I am so glad I’ve got one more semester left to continue making as many memories as possible with all of you.

Mom: I never thought I would accidentally follow in your footsteps by working for a college newspaper. Alas, I’m glad I got to learn from the best.

Dad: I know you’ll always be the first person to read my stories no matter the day or time. I can’t thank you enough for your support.

To everyone else in the fam: I couldn’t have pulled off any of this without your encouragement. Many, many thanks.

For the last time: good night, news.

Contact Dominic: [email protected] | @DominicChiappo2