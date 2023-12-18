1st Team All-MAC safety Devin Grant transfers to SU from Buffalo

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

Former Buffalo safety Devin Grant announced via X that he is transferring to Syracuse after entering the portal on Dec. 11. He chose the Orange over offers from Vanderbilt, Michigan State and Oklahoma State, according to his social media. Grant played for two seasons with the Bulls and has two years of eligibility remaining. He was named to the All-Mid-American Conference First Team in his first year as a full time starter after finishing the season with 79 tackles, five interceptions and two recovered fumbles.

Syracuse’s new linebackers coach, Rob Wright, spent last season as the defensive coordinator for Buffalo. Grant, a four-star recruit out of Holy Cross (N.Y.) High School, chose the Bulls over offers from UAlbany, Army, Fordham and James Madison. Despite growing up in Queens, New York, Syracuse did not extend him an offer. Listed by 247Sports as an athlete out of high school, he was rated as the No. 2 athlete in New York state and the No. 19 overall athlete in the class of 2021.

First-year head coach Fran Brown has now added five players through the transfer portal, with Grant being his first defensive back addition.