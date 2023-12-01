D.O. Sportscast

D.O. Sportscast: Fran Brown is the new face of Syracuse football

Daily Orange File Illustration

Syracuse hired Fran Brown one week after firing Dino Babers. Our beat writers reacted to the decision.

By The Daily Orange Sports Staff

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

On this episode of the D.O. Sportscast, there’s a new face in charge of Syracuse football. Our football beat writers broke down the hiring of Fran Brown and what it means for the future of the team in terms of recruiting.

banned-books-01







Top Stories