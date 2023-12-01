D.O. Sportscast: Fran Brown is the new face of Syracuse football
Daily Orange File Illustration
On this episode of the D.O. Sportscast, there’s a new face in charge of Syracuse football. Our football beat writers broke down the hiring of Fran Brown and what it means for the future of the team in terms of recruiting.
