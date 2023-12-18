D.O. Sportscast: Boca Raton Bowl preview

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

On this episode of the D.O. Sportscast, the Orange are headed to their second straight bowl game for the first time this century. Host Connor Smith is joined by our football beat writers Anthony Alandt and Henry O’Brien, breaking down Syracuse’s chances against South Florida in the Boca Raton Bowl.