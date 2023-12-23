Syracuse defensive end Caleb Okechukwu declares for 2024 NFL draft

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

Syracuse defensive end Caleb Okechukwu has declared for the 2024 NFL draft. He announced his decision on a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Okechukwu finished his SU career with 116 tackles, 12.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss in six seasons with the program. He has appeared in 50 games, including not missing a game in his last three seasons with the Orange.

Okechukwu appeared in his first game in 2018 against Louisville, but then missed the entire 2019 season due to a bout with Rhabdomyolysis, a rare condition that occurs when damaged muscle tissue releases its proteins and electrolytes into the blood according to the Center for Disease Control. During this time away from football, Okechukwu had to relearn how to walk.

But he returned in 2020 and played in all 11 games and finished with 14 tackles and a sack. Since 2020, he hasn’t missed a game and had highlight moments, including a pick six in the fourth quarter against Purdue last year.

Okechukwu was the longest-tenured member of Syracuse.