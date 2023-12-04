Syracuse forward Alyssa Latham named ACC Freshman of the Week

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

Syracuse forward Alyssa Latham has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday. It’s the first-ever weekly ACC honor for Latham and SU’s first player to win an ACC award this season. Latham is the second individual player to win the Freshman of the Week award this season, as Notre Dame standout Hannah Hidalgo received the honor each of the first three times.

On Nov. 30 against Alabama, Latham set career-highs in most statistical categories and led the Orange to a 79-73 victory over the Crimson Tide. She accumulated career-bests in points (23), rebounds (12) and blocks (five) while playing in all 40 minutes. She also shot an efficient 9-for-10 from the field and tallied her third double-double thus far in 2023-24 — which leads all ACC freshmen.

The Glenwood, IL, native and former ESPN top 100 recruit has burst onto the scene in her debut year. She’s averaging 11.0 points and a team-best 8.4 rebounds per game, solidifying herself as one of Syracuse’s top two-way performers.