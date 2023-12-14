Alexander Marion wants to put his prior experience to good use as Syracuse’s new auditor

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

Alexander Marion said he hates talking about himself, something he admitted is strange for someone who recently ran for public office.

“It’s the most anti-politician thing you can do, but I love being in this business. I love this work, because it’s about ideas. It’s not about myself. It’s about helping other people,” said Marion, who was elected as Syracuse’s auditor in November.

Working in communications roles in both the city and state government, Marion said his prior knowledge is a unique qualification that can be brought to the auditor position, which recently had its powers expanded in a city-wide vote.

“I think that because I’ve sat in both seats over the years, and have had both of those perspectives, that gives me a very unique eye into how local governments are run,” Marion said.

Raised in central New York, Marion was unsure if he wanted to pursue politics while growing up in Camillus, but was constantly immersed in it through his family’s involvement. His grandmother was chairperson for the Camillus Democrats and his mother worked in the state assembly before moving into the federal government.

Over time, Marion realized he wanted to follow in his family’s footsteps, though he said running for public office wasn’t a top priority.

“It just became the natural fit and what I just love doing,” Marion said. “I couldn’t see myself not doing something like this.”

Marion graduated from St. John’s University with a bachelor’s degree in government and politics in 2012 and served as a communications director for New York Assemblyman Michael Miller in the 38th Assembly District from February to May 2012. Later, Marion worked as a press secretary for former Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner’s office before getting a master’s degree in public administration at Baruch College.

He currently serves as the director of communications for New York state Senator and Deputy Majority Leader Michael Gianaris. Marion said he will resign from his communications director job with Gianaris when he takes over as auditor next year, according to syracuse.com.

“I really enjoyed it. I’ve really enjoyed that kind of work. I kind of always envisioned myself doing something in public service. And the opportunity to run came this year,” he said.

New York Democratic State Sen. Rachel May, who represents Syracuse, first met through his working for Senators like Gianaris. May said Marion’s data-oriented outlook and engagement with local politics helped his candidacy shine.

“It’s a hard thing to run for because most people have no idea what the city auditor does,” May said. “So part of it is a teaching role, which I think he did a good job at, explaining to people why it was important.”

The city auditor is responsible for examining city operations and conducting investigations to see where it can reduce costs and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the government.

In November, Syracuse voters approved a proposition expanding the auditor’s powers. In the position, Marion can now issue subpoenas and hire outside legal counsel, according to syracuse.com.

The Syracuse Common Council unanimously approved the proposal in April, but Mayor Ben Walsh vetoed it. In May, the Council overrode the veto, sending the measure to be placed in the general election ballot where it eventually passed.

Marion credits both Gianaris and Miner for teaching him that the work does not always have to focus on him, but rather on implementing ideas that make a big difference. Using his time in the public sector, Marion said it was worth trying something new and different to see if he could do it.

“I really love the process of running for office, having a campaign that was my own and going out and meeting people, knocking on doors, talking to folks in their communities about what’s important to them — it’s been a wonderful experience so far,” he said.

Marion won in June against incumbent Nader Maroun in the Democratic primary for Syracuse city auditor. Maroun requested the proposed law to expand the auditor position after his experience in office, saying he had difficulties getting information from the Walsh administration.

Cole Ross | Digital Design Editor

One problem May discussed with Marion was the issue of parking fines and fees, and how parking tickets often fall more heavily on people who are least able to pay them.

“If you live in a neighborhood where everyone has off-street parking there, that’s probably a higher income neighborhood and they’re almost never going to get ticketed,” May said. “But, if you live in a neighborhood where very few people have a driveway, and if people are parked on both sides of the street, the city will get complaints.”

May said Marion could use his auditor position to examine differential ticketing — if tickets are being issued more prevalently in some areas versus others — and the economic impact fines and fees have on people, depending on their ability to pay.

The Syracuse Police Department issued approximately $3.7 million in parking ticket fines in 2021 and 2022 — an 8.5% increase from 2018 and 2019.

Marion said parking is a prominent “quality of life” issue in Syracuse, as alternate-side parking can become dangerous in winter weather conditions. Yet, Marion said he is eager to push for equity in the city’s parking fines and ticketing systems.

Along with May, New York’s Working Families Party, a progressive political party founded in 1998, endorsed Marion.

Jordan Bellassai, the elections chair for the WFP in central New York, first became acquainted with Marion through the endorsement process. Bellassai said Marion is highly committed to his role as a public servant, and his open communication and accountability are why Bellassai was glad WFP chose to work with him.

“I found him really inspiring, and full of energy and really wanting to look at the role of auditor in a new way,” Bellassai said. “And I mean that by really slowing down and looking at the role of the job and wanting to give a lot of attention to detail.”

Bellassai said he thinks Marion’s traits and wealth of experience working in the Senate will only improve his work as auditor.

“Just the way that he approaches each part of his work and understanding that there is a possibility to do better, and constantly learning and growing, I think that’s the most valuable thing he’s going to bring to this position,” Bellasai said.

May said Marion’s prior experience adds to her confidence in his ability to bring new energy to his role.

“I think he has some insider perspective,” May said. “But I think that outsider perspective is really important for the city auditor because you really should be taking a fresh look at how things are, like ‘what constitutes business as usual in the city, and is it the best way to do things?’”

Marion said he is aware of his opportunity to act as a voice for diverse populations. Through making his work about successful ideas, Marion said it does not have to be his name on the letterhead to make a difference.

“Getting a good idea over the finish line that helps people’s lives and makes a difference is what matters most to me,” Marion said. “And that’s kind of how I’ve always approached everything.”