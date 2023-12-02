2nd period collapse, penalties lead to 4-1 loss against RIT

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

On its second power play of the second period and third of the game, Rochester Institute of Technology threatened in the SU zone with the teams tied 1-1. With just over three minutes remaining in the second, Addie Alvarez swung the puck to the right of the zone to Kylie Aquaro.

Aquaro fired a shot to the front of the net as Jaidan Fahrny screened SU goalie Allie Kelley. Aquaro’s shot went past both players into the back of the net.

It was an all too familiar tale for Syracuse (3-13-2, 0-6-1 College Hockey America). After a strong first period, SU couldn’t stay out of the penalty box and turned in a poor second period where its opponent took advantage. In the end, two RIT (8-6, 4-3 CHA) second period goals and the game winner on the power play resulted in a 4-1 loss for the Orange. SU has not won a game since Oct. 14 against RPI and is winless in CHA play. Once again a weak second period decided the game.

“Statistically, we had the advantage tonight,” Smith said postgame. “Unfortunately, that doesn’t always translate to the score and I think that middle 20 really hurt us.”

Syracuse’s first period featured a goal by Kate Holmes on the power play, a sign of the strength of the special teams unit. However, it also committed a penalty of its own.

The first SU penalty was a sign to come for the Orange. Emma Pickering skated around the RIT net with the puck. Heidi Knoll stuck her stick out in front of Pickering, tripping her, resulting in the first Tigers’ powerplay of the game.

“I think it’s the ones that are 200 feet from our net and away from the puck, those are the ones that are a little tougher to kind of handle,” Smith said. “They’ve cost us the last three games, I believe, so we need to play hard, but know the difference between discipline and playing hard.”

While Knoll’s penalty was far from Syracuse’s net the Orange’s penalty kill unit made sure that the penalty didn’t cost them. The unit has kept the team in games and is first in the CHA in penalty kill percentage, killing off 55 of 69 opportunities.

RIT couldn’t capitalize on its first power play and SU would capitalize on its own in the first period. However, in the second period, it flipped. Syracuse came out of the first intermission flat, allowing a game tying goal four minutes in.

Over ten minutes into the period, as the Tigers threatened to take the lead, multiple players from both teams were involved in a scrum in front of the net. The puck moved to the center of the zone, but Maya D’Arcy was still in front of the net with Chloe McNeil. As McNeil crashed closer to Kelley, D’Arcy cross-checked McNeil right in front of the referee. The penalty was called and SU found itself at a disadvantage again.

Syracuse’s penalty kill unit survived again, clearing the puck repeatedly. Less than four minutes after the penalty expired, Syracuse committed another penalty.

RIT worked the puck around the back of Syracuse’s net. As it circled back and forth from left to right, at the top of the zone sat Bailey Kehl. Kehl slowly skated to the right, anticipating the puck eventually circulating to her. As she looked into the corner, Charlotte Hallett delivered a big hit on Kehl. Hallett was called for a two minute interference penalty for the hit. It was another unnecessary penalty for SU.

Syracuse’s penalty kill did its job in its first two opportunities, but for RIT’s power play, the third time was the charm. The Tigers capitalized 30 seconds in to take a lead they would not give up again.

At the end of the second period the damage was done. Syracuse’s four penalty minutes along with sloppy play in even-strength spurred RIT to a 23-13 shooting advantage in the period. Entering the period, SU led the battle 16-11.

“I think we kind of just took a step back when we needed to keep building forward,” Holmes said postgame. “We just can’t have that happen.”

Despite a poor second period, SU entered the third losing by just one goal. The Orange battled to tie the game, recording 15 shots on goal with RIT having in the period. However, another penalty delayed their ability to get the tying goal.

Emma Roland raced down the right side of the ice with Rachel Teslak closing in on her. However, trailing Rolan, SU captain Tatum White hooked her resulting in Syracuse’s fourth penalty of the game.

The penalty was White’s fourteenth of the season, the most for an individual player in the CHA this season.

“That’s something I’m holding myself accountable for and I obviously don’t take it lightly when I’m in the box,” White said postgame. “I want to be on the ice killing when we do get penalties, I don’t want to be the one taking it. And obviously playing down doesn’t give us the opportunity to score and keep the momentum in our favor.”

The penalty delayed SU’s ability to battle back in the game and it never was able to.

Syracuse pulled its goalie with two minutes and 22 seconds remaining to create the six-on-five advantage, but RIT quickly scored an empty-net goal, sealing its victory.