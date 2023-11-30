Opponent preview: What to know about Virginia

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

After a 1-2 showing at the Allstate Maui Invitational, Syracuse responded with a 80-57 bludgeoning of LSU in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge. Judah Mintz scored a career-high 33 points while the Orange shot 52.4% from 3.

Rebounding was a key issue for SU during the two losses in Hawaii, with Tennessee and Gonzaga outrebounding it 96-61. But against the Tigers, Adrian Autry’s squad had seven more boards as Naheem McLeod and Maliq Brown took care of opposing center Will Baker.

The Orange now move on to their first and only Atlantic Coast Conference matchup before Christmas. They travel to John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va., to face Virginia. In the last five contests between the two teams — all wins for the Cavaliers — the Orange have lost by less than 10 points four times.

The blowout victory over LSU was a big step for SU, but now it faces a bigger test against one of the top conference programs.

Here’s everything you need to know about Virginia (6-1, 0-0 ACC) ahead of its matchup with Syracuse (5-2, 0-0 ACC):

All-time series

Virginia leads 13-6.

Last time they played

The Orange and Cavaliers met at the Dome on Jan. 30. Before the game had even started, though, there was already concern on the SU side. Forward Benny Williams, who has missed three regular season contests this season, was not present during warmups. Jim Boeheim said Williams missed the game due to personal reasons, but his response during the postgame presser took on a life of its own.

In the game, Syracuse hung with Virginia throughout the first half, only trailing by one at halftime after Jesse Edwards scored seven points in the last three minutes. Mintz dropped 20 points, but the Orange struggled from 3, going 1-for-9 in the second half. The total shooting wasn’t much better. They shot 64% from the field in the first half and 34.8% in the second.

On the other end, UVA’s Jayden Gardner led the way with 17 points, while guard Kihei Clark dished out 10 assists. The Cavaliers went 46% from the field and scored 20 points off of 14 SU turnovers. Virginia held out long enough to escape central New York with a 67-62 victory.

KenPom odds

Virginia has an 82% chance to win, with a projected score of 70-59.

Arlo Stone | Digital Design Director

The Cavaliers report

Through seven games, Virginia doesn’t have a standout scorer. Point guard Reece Beekman, a preseason All-ACC pick, averages a team-high 11.9 points per game through seven contests. This has resulted in the Cavaliers ranking second-to-last in scoring offense, topping only Notre Dame. In their loss against Wisconsin, they scored just 41 points.

But what Virginia lacks in offense, it makes up for on defense. In his previous 14 seasons at UVA, head coach Tony Bennett’s defenses have been ranked in the top 25 of KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency 10 times. This year is no different, as Bennett’s unit ranks 5th in the nation with a mark of 90.6. He uses a defense called the “pack line defense,” which his father popularized. It emphasizes taking away dribble drives and interior scoring options, while forcing teams to settle for outside shots.

Beekman and fellow guard Ryan Dunn both average 2.9 steals per game. Similar to Tennessee, a team Chris Bell described as a “physical team,” the Orange will undoubtedly face another stiff defense.

How Syracuse beats Virginia

Virginia will frequently force Syracuse into long range shots. Most defenses use this strategy against the Orange, though, since Mintz and fellow guard J.J. Starling shoot a combined 25.6% from 3-point range.

It’s essential for the Orange to not fall into contested shots like they have time and time again thus far. They would be playing right into Virginia’s hands. SU could find open looks in the corners for Bell and on the wings for Justin Taylor. Most of these attempts won’t be guaranteed, so efficiency is paramount.

On defense, Syracuse’s man-to-man set must lock down shifty guards like Beekman, while McLeod needs to keep Dunn in check. SU’s 7-foot-4 center limited LSU’s Baker to three points and no rebounds. He will have to replicate that performance against Dunn.

Stat to know: 29.9%

Virginia doesn’t take many 3-pointers. It ranks ninth in the ACC with 126 3-point attempts. With the Cavaliers relying more on 2-point shots and free throws, the distribution of 3-point attempts is quite low. Among all of their shots, they shoot 3-pointers 29.9% of the time, ranking 182nd in the country.

Player to watch: Ryan Dunn, guard, No. 13

Dunn is certainly a more unique guard than Beekman, Virginia’s star. Dunn stands at 6-foot-8 and moves around at the forward and center positions. Though UVA lists him as a guard, Dunn leads the team in rebounds, blocks and free-throw attempts. The sophomore, averaging 27 minutes a game so far, has taken a jump in production after 2022-23 when he only averaged 13 minutes per game.