Dan Villari, Chris Bleich win ACC Player of the Week honors after 28-13 win over Pitt

Amid injuries to quarterbacks Garrett Shrader and Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, Syracuse changed everything about its offense in a 28-13 win over Pittsburgh at Yankee Stadium to snap a five-game losing streak. Following the victory, tight end Dan Villari earned Atlantic Coast Conference Running Back of the Week and left guard Chris Bleich won ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week.

Villari, who transferred to Syracuse from Michigan as a quarterback, has seen time over the last two seasons as a receiver and tight end. This season, with the absence of Oronde Gadsden II and with limited time from other young receivers, Villari has seen a massive uptick in playing time. He frequently took wildcat snaps during the game against Pittsburgh and finished with 17 carries for 154 yards. Villari was also SU’s top passing option, going 3-for-5 for 12 yards against the Panthers.

“I’m used to running with the ball in wildcat like that, so I was confident and I tried my best to get everyone else on board,” Villari said after the win.

Bleich is the only remaining starter from last season’s squad and has anchored an offensive line that has seen three season-ending injuries and a litany of missed time. He was key in engineering a rushing game that featured 392 yards on the ground coming from five different ball carriers.

Villari, along with Shrader and running back LeQuint Allen Jr., all finished with more than 100 rushing yards. Bleich graded out at a 61, according to Pro Football Focus, his best grade since the Orange’s loss to then-No. 4 Florida State.