University Union to host comedian Jake Shane for performance in December

University Union will host comedian Jake Shane for an upcoming performing arts show “A Conversation with Jake Shane.” Syracuse senior Allie D’Angelo will moderate the event at the Goldstein Auditorium on Dec. 1 at 8 p.m.

Shane is a 23-year-old comedian and content creator from New York City. In 2018, he enrolled at the University of Southern California majoring in communications, where he began his career in entertainment and pop culture. He started posting on social media under the persona @octopusslover8 in 2021, making content that ranges from “puss reviews” to impressions of historical events with a comedic twist.

Shane has amassed over 2 million followers on TikTok and signed with WME in March 2023.

Tickets for the event are free for SU and ESF students with a valid student ID and staff. Tickets will be made available on Monday, Nov. 13 at 4 p.m.

For more updates visit University Union on Instagram. To request further accommodations, contact University Union’s Vice President, Heather Johnson, at [email protected].