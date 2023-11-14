Syracuse women’s team climbs 4 spots, men fall out of top 10

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

In the latest NCAA Cross Country Coaches’ Poll Syracuse’s men dropped seven spots to No. 15 while the women rose four spots to No. 24.

The men are coming off a third place finish in the northeast regional final, causing the drop in ranking. Syracuse currently ranks second in the Atlantic Coast Conference behind North Carolina. Northern Arizona (325 points), Oklahoma State (324 points) and BYU (306 points) all held firm on the top three spots.

The women are coming off a victory at their northeast regional competition allowing them to rise. SU currently ranks fourth in the ACC behind NC State, Notre Dame and Virginia. Similar to the men’s side, there was no change to any of the top three teams with Northern Arizona leading the way with 330 points, NC State came in second with 319 points, while BYU (306 points) finished in third.

Syracuse will look to end its season strong when it travels to Charlottesville, Virginia for NCAA Championships on Saturday, Nov. 18.