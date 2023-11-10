Syracuse women win Northeast Regional Championship, men’s side finishes 3rd

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse competed in the NCAA Northeast Regional Championship on Friday. The women claimed the top spot, while the men finished in third.

The women’s team came in ranked No. 2 in the regional rankings behind Harvard. In the women’s 6k, SU had a very strong showing, winning the meet with 98 points. Boston College came second with 109 points. Providence came in third with 137 points, while Harvard (140 points) and Columbia (167 points) finished fourth and fifth respectively.

Syracuse finished with a team time of 1:41:45 with an average of 20:21. Junior Savannah Roark led the way for Syracuse with a time of 19:59.1, finishing six overall. Fellow junior Rylie Lusk was second to cross the finish line for the Orange and 16th overall with a time of 20:16. Senior Madison Neuner (20:23.4) came in 19th place. Fellow senior Sophia Jacobs-Townsley (20:27.2) just missed the cut to finish inside the top 20, coming in 22nd. Harvard junior Maia Ramsden was the first to finish with a time of 19:24.4.

The men finished third in their 10k after coming in as the number one ranked team in the Northeast Region. SU finished with 97 points. Iona won the meet with 40 points, while Harvard came in second with 57 points. Providence (145 points) and Cornell (161 points) rounded out the top five.

Syracuse recorded a team time of 2:30:28, good for an average of 30:05. Senior Perry Mackinnon finished first for the Orange and fourth overall with a time of 29:43.4. Sophomore Sam Lawler came in 12th with a time of 29:57.9. Junior Alex Comerford placed inside the top 20 (17th overall) with a time of 30:06.3. Senior Silas Derfel (30:11.9) finished in 23rd. Harvard junior Graham Blanks was the first to cross the finish line with a time of 29:31.6.

Syracuse has a quick turnaround, as it sets its sights on the NCAA Championships in Charlottesville, Va. on Saturday, Nov. 18.