Get festive this winter with these 8 events

Zoo Holiday Nights

See lights galore at Rosamond Gifford Zoo’s holiday night event. The park will be decked out in lights, with roving performers, food and live performances. Inside the zoo’s buildings will be a holiday market with vendors including Ait Said Creations, Cindy’s Gift Solutions and LunaSea Art Studio.

When: Weekends Dec. 1-16

Price: $7-9

Everson Festival of Trees & Light

For the 38th year running, the Everson Museum is hosting its Festival of Trees & Light.

Along with a series of performances and family activities, attendees can purchase wreaths, trees and other holiday items. The event will represent a range of holidays, from Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa to New Years and the winter solstice.

When: Dec. 2-16

Price: $10 (adult) $5 (child)

Skaneateles Dickens Christmas Village

Less than an hour from Syracuse University is the town of Skaneateles, a popular Family Weekend destination. Check out the town during the winter months and find a transformed downtown complete with caroling, performances, roasted chestnuts and other holiday cheer. Enjoy “Dickens Christmas” this season — you might even snap a picture with Santa Claus.

When: Nov. 24-Dec. 24

Price: Free

Oneida Indian Nation American Indian Holiday Craft Fair

Head to Turning Stone Resort Casino on Dec. 2 to shop for crafts and goods made by members of the Oneida Nation and other Indigenous artisans. With over sixty artists, the event will sell jewelry, artwork, beads and more.

When: Dec. 2

Price: Free

Gingerbread Gallery

On the second floor of the Erie Canal Museum is the 38th annual Gingerbread Gallery, a seasonal exhibit displaying gingerbread houses made by the Syracuse community. Some of the gingerbread creations depict local landmarks, while others are SU-themed, with houses decked out in orange and blue. With creations from Syracusans of all ages, the exhibit has something for everyone.

When: Nov. 17-Jan. 7

Price: $10 (adult) $7 (senior) $4 (child)

Lights on the Lake

Every year, Onondaga Lake Park turns into a magical festival of colorful displays and holiday festivities. See the event from the comfort of your vehicle as you drive through the two-mile path, and don’t forget to turn your car’s radio to channel Sunny 102.1 for holiday tunes.

When: Nov. 13-Jan. 12

Price: $10 (weekdays) $20 (weekends)

Clinton Square Ice Skating

Take a bus downtown to Clinton Square’s recently installed ice rink for some family-friendly holiday fun. Skate around — and try not to fall on your face — with family and friends this year while enjoying Syracuse’s seasonal rink.

When: Nov. 24-Mar. 1

Price: $5 (ages 13-54) + $5 for skate rental