SU relocates all classes held in Crouse-Hinds Hall for the remainder of the semester

Syracuse University has relocated all classes held in Crouse-Hinds Hall for the rest of the semester, a university spokesperson confirmed to The Daily Orange Tuesday afternoon.

The spokesperson said the university made the move to preserve the “integrity of our teaching and learning environments.” Crouse-Hinds houses the office of Chancellor Kent Syverud and other university administrators.

“These classes have been relocated to preserve the academic experience and avoid potential disruption to our students and faculty,” the spokesperson wrote in a statement to The D.O.

After The D.O. asked the spokesperson if the relocation was due to a potential future student protest, the spokesperson said they could not provide additional comment.

A Nov. 9 walk-out in support of Palestine stopped outside the entrance to Crouse-Hinds. Protesters called out Syverud and Provost Gretchen Ritter for being “complicit in genocide” due to their response to the Israel-Hamas war. Speakers at the protest also demanded SU divest from Israel.

#NotAgainSU occupied the building for 31 days in February and March 2020 after the same group occupied the Barnes Center at the Arch for eight days in November 2019.

All classes in Crouse-Hinds were also relocated in December 2019 after a Department of Public Safety officer denied #NotAgainSU protestors entry into the building. At that time, the university said the relocation was done to “protect the academic environment.”

