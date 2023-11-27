Syracuse to take part in 2024 Legends Classic with Texas, Saint Joseph’s

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse will accompany Texas and Saint Joseph’s in the 2024 Legends Classic, according to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein. A fourth team is still to be determined.

Official dates and times for the in-season tournament are also to be determined, but this year’s rendition of the tournament was on Nov. 16-17 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The teams that played in the event this year were Auburn, St. Bonaventure, Notre Dame and Oklahoma State.

The Orange just competed in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, where they lost to No. 7 Tennessee and No. 11 Gonzaga before defeating Division-II host Chaminade 105-56. Their next game is Tuesday at the JMA Wireless Dome against LSU as part of the inaugural ACC-SEC Challenge.