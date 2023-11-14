Midoma ‘Street Gallery’ brings downtown Syracuse to life through local art

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

In vacant storefront windows along three downtown Syracuse streets, lights placed on windowsills illuminate collections of framed paintings and collages.

The artworks at these locations make up Midoma’s fourth installation of the “Street Gallery” interactive mini tour, founded by local artist couple and entrepreneurs Michael and Marianna Schwarzer. At each spot along 210 Walton St., 290 W Jefferson St. and 400 S Salina St., QR codes are placed by the pieces, allowing visitors to scan and hear audio clips of artists discussing their creations.

The Schwarzers were initially inspired by “Art on the Ave,” a New York City-based public initiative which amplifies the talents of local artists by showcasing art in open venues. Marianna said that by putting art in windows, a sense of safety and comfort is fostered in a community.

“We need representation. We need to showcase what Syracuse and the region have to offer,” Michael said.

Marianna and Michael initially met on the Upper West Side in the mid-90s and started Midoma Gallery. Michael describes Midoma as a concept space that intertwines elements of fashion, art and beauty.

“We are creatives who represent people,” Marianna said.

Midoma began as a brick-and-mortar start-up with two established gallery spaces in the Upper East Side and Hell’s Kitchen. But just before its lease expired in 2020, Midoma was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The future of the gallery was unclear, so Michael and Marianna traveled north from New York City, their “second home” for over 30 years, and settled in Syracuse. With smaller studio spaces, more land and fewer people, the move was an adjustment.

“New York City is extreme with art, so you almost can’t go without it. But if there’s almost nothing, I get uncomfortable,” Michael said. “You need color, diversity, flavor and just more interesting things to look at.”

“Street Gallery” is the fourth installation of an exhibit put on by couple Marianna and Michael Schwarzer. The paintings are all done by local artists and displayed in downtown Syracuse.

The couple envisioned a change in Syracuse’s arts and culture that extended far beyond the city’s previous underground scene, Michael said. The pair knocked on doors, attempting to find empty spaces and open storefronts. They hosted a couple of pop-up shops downtown; their first in collaboration with multi-vendor market Wildflowers Armory.

Through January and February 2022, Midoma occupied a space in the basement of Wildflowers, where the store often hosts a small marketplace among an assortment of other small businesses. Michael and Marianna, under Midoma, held exhibitions that included the works of local creatives. They hope to incorporate art from the Syracuse community, including Syracuse University students who reach out, Marianna said.

The couple was met with soaring success and for two months, starting in January 2023, began displaying art in the front windows of Nobody’s Wine Bar on Walton Street.

“It was the first time that I can say downtown Syracuse had a place to go to see art on an independent level,” said Michael.

The Schwarzers garnered support from local figures like Mike and Angela Flynn, founders of FlynnStoned, and New York real estate broker Jeff Appel, who Mariana said values local artistic talent.

In August 2023, Michael and Marianna announced Midoma’s newest presentation of the Mobile Street Art Gallery in Syracuse. Rachel Anderson’s piece,“Fortune,” is displayed on 210 Walton St.

“‘Fortune’ is about inequity,” Anderson said. “Half the world lives in poverty and yet there are billionaires and huge amounts of waste. This is an issue that we can solve at the local and global level. I think most people want that and as a creative, I get to inspire that change in a beautiful way.”

To Anderson, “the urban center of Syracuse is the epitome of potential at this moment.” She compared the city to Austin, where she recently moved from and witnessed outstanding growth. Through art that prioritizes inclusion, she hopes for similar dramatic economic and social transformation in Syracuse.

Cuban-born impressionist artist and current Syracuse local Richell Castellón Ferreira is also a part of Midoma’s initiative. Three of his pieces are currently on display at 210 Walton St.

“I think it’s great that the windows are open 24/7 for the community to see original art made by people who live here. The cityscapes represent a different part of the city,” Ferreira said. “I paint original art from the city so people can see scenes of daily life reflected in the canvas, whether it’s a sunset or a rainy day.”