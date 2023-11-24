Syracuse safety Myles Farmer enters transfer portal

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse safety Myles Farmer has entered the transfer portal, according to On3.com. The defensive back, who saw his role increase throughout the season amid injuries to the Orange’s secondary, played one season at SU.

Prior to arriving at Syracuse, Farmer spent his previous four seasons at Nebraska. He took a redshirt year in 2019, and never received significant playing time until 2022, his sophomore season. Last year, he started 11 games at safety, finishing second on the Cornhuskers in tackles with 73 while adding four pass breakups.

After getting suspended from Nebraska this spring for off the field issues, Farmer transferred to Syracuse in August. At SU, he never earned a start in 11 games played. He finished his lone season at Syracuse with nine solo tackles, including 1.5 for a loss, while forcing one fumble.

Farmer is now the third player to enter the transfer portal following the firing of former head coach Dino Babers. Francois Nolton Jr. and Jeremiah Wilson announced their intentions to enter the portal earlier this week.