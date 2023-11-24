Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

UPDATE: In a previous version of this story, The Daily Orange put out that safety Myles Farmer entered the transfer portal according to On3.com. Farmer has since denied this.

Syracuse safety Myles Farmer has denied all reports of entering the transfer portal Friday. According to On3.com, Farmer had entered the portal but the player has since made it known on Twitter that he did not.

Prior to arriving at Syracuse, Farmer spent his previous four seasons at Nebraska. He took a redshirt year in 2019, and never received significant playing time until 2022, his sophomore season. Last year, he started 11 games at safety, finishing second on the Cornhuskers in tackles with 73 while adding four pass breakups.

After getting suspended from Nebraska this spring for off the field issues, Farmer transferred to Syracuse in August. At SU, he hasn’t earned a start in 11 games played. He has nine solo tackles, including 1.5 for a loss, while forcing one fumble.