Syracuse men place 9th, women finish 27th at NCAA Championships

Syracuse wrapped up its season at the NCAA Championships in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday. The men finished in ninth place, while the women finished in 27th.

In the men’s 10K, the Orange finished strong with 299 points. Oklahoma State took home the top spot with 49 points with Northern Arizona coming in second with 71 points. BYU, Arkansas and Iowa State rounded out the top five.

The men’s team finished with a time of 2:30:54.2 with an average of 30:10.9. Senior Perry Mackinnon was SU’s top finisher with a time of 29:30.8, finishing 19th overall. Sophomore Sam Lawler finished 34th in the race with a time of 29:42.5 Mackinnon and Lawler were named to the All-American team with their top 40 finishes. It’s the first time since 2016 that multiple Syracuse runners were named All-American. Sophomore Assaf Harari was the only other SU runner to place inside the top 100. Harari finished 88th with a time of 30:27.2.

The women’s team placed 27th out of the 31 teams. The Orange tallied 591 points. NC State (123 points) narrowly edged out Northern Arizona (124 points) for first place. Oklahoma State finished third with Notre Dame and Florida also coming in the top five.

SU recorded a team time of 1:45:12 with an average of 21:02.4. Syracuse only had one top 100 finisher in the women’s 6K. Junior Savannah Roark finished 87th in the final race with a time of 20:35.3. Fellow junior Rylie Lusk (20:54.6) finished in 135th place with senior Sophia Jacobs-Townsley (20:54.7) finishing right behind her for 136th in the race. Florida junior Parker Valby won the race with a time of 18:55.2.