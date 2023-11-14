Common Council approves payment in false-arrest lawsuit settlement
The Syracuse Common Council approved a payment of over $146,000 in its Monday meeting after losing a false-arrest lawsuit filed against two Syracuse police officers.
The council approved to pay just over $141,000 in legal fees and $5,001 in damages in Mario Franco v. City of Syracuse. The approval marks the end of a seven-year legal battle that began in July 2014 when Franco alleged that officers John Gunsalus and Shawn Kelly used excessive force upon him and issued an unwarranted arrest. The damages were given to Franco on “claims of false arrest, malicious prosecution (and) excessive force,” according to the case’s amended judgement.
The officers alleged in 2014 that Gunsalus ordered Franco to leave the area he was in prior to the arrest, but Franco claimed that he heard no such order given and was ultimately acquitted of all charges – including disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and harassment – at trial the next year.
The council also voted to authorize an agreement with the Syracuse City School District to supply the district with school resource officers on behalf of the Department of Police for the remainder of the 2023-24 school year.
The agreement states that at least six but no more than 10 school resource officers will be made available to the SCSD, with one Sergeant to supervise the SROs, in an effort to maintain public and student safety. SCSD will pay the city $112,373 for each officer.
Other business:
- The council authorized funds amounting to $125,000 for the Canoe and Kayak Launch along Onondaga Creek at the Kirk Park Overlook Platform on behalf of the Department of Engineering. The funds will come from the American Rescue Plan Act.
- The council approved the city’s participation in the Central New York Regional Planning and Development Board’s proposal for the CNY Stormwater Coalition Staff Services and Education Compliance Assistance Program in 2024. The coalition works to meet stormwater management requirements and improve water quality throughout CNY.
- The city will work with the Onondaga County Public Arts Grant program to hire two local artists to create two murals with “educational components.” The funds that the council approved will be used for administrative and marketing expenses and will not exceed $75,000.
- The council voted to amend a contract with the NYS Department of Homes and Community Renewal for $500,000 in Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus funding to include six additional properties in collaboration with Home HeadQuarters. It also voted to extend the existing contract until June 2024.
