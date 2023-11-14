Common Council approves payment in false-arrest lawsuit settlement

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

The Syracuse Common Council approved a payment of over $146,000 in its Monday meeting after losing a false-arrest lawsuit filed against two Syracuse police officers.

The council approved to pay just over $141,000 in legal fees and $5,001 in damages in Mario Franco v. City of Syracuse. The approval marks the end of a seven-year legal battle that began in July 2014 when Franco alleged that officers John Gunsalus and Shawn Kelly used excessive force upon him and issued an unwarranted arrest. The damages were given to Franco on “claims of false arrest, malicious prosecution (and) excessive force,” according to the case’s amended judgement.

The officers alleged in 2014 that Gunsalus ordered Franco to leave the area he was in prior to the arrest, but Franco claimed that he heard no such order given and was ultimately acquitted of all charges – including disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and harassment – at trial the next year.

The council also voted to authorize an agreement with the Syracuse City School District to supply the district with school resource officers on behalf of the Department of Police for the remainder of the 2023-24 school year.

The agreement states that at least six but no more than 10 school resource officers will be made available to the SCSD, with one Sergeant to supervise the SROs, in an effort to maintain public and student safety. SCSD will pay the city $112,373 for each officer.

Other business: