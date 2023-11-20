SU commit Donnie Freeman named to Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year of Award watch list

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse commit Donnie Freeman has been named to preseason watch list for the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year of Award. Freeman, a four-star power forward in the 2024 recruiting class, verbally committed to the Orange in May and signed his letter of intent earlier this month.

Freeman, a 6-foot-9 forward from Washington, D.C., plays for IMG Academy in Florida, transferring there after spending the 2022-23 season at St. John’s College High School. He averaged 21 points and 8.5 rebounds per game en route to a 32-4 record and conference tournament title.

ESPN ranks Freeman as 38th overall and sixth among power forwards in the class of 2024. In AAU basketball, he competes for Team Takeover on the Nike EYBL circuit, where his squad won the Nike EYBL Peach Jam title in the summer. Freeman, who was named to the all-tournament first team, averaged 12.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Freeman was the first commit since Adrian Autry took over as head coach of the Orange, joining Elijah Moore, a four-star guard, as the only members of the incoming recruiting class.