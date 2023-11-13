Syracuse clinches 2nd straight NCAA tournament appearance

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse clinched its second straight trip to the NCAA Tournament Monday, receiving an at-large bid. The Orange (8-4-7, 2-1-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) will host Patriot League title winners Boston University at SU Soccer Stadium Thursday.

Syracuse will be without All-ACC First Team and Co-ACC Midfielder of the Year honoree, Jeorgio Kocevski in the first round against BU. The midfielder is suspended for Syracuse’s matchup Thursday after picking up a red card in SU’s 3-1 loss to North Carolina in the ACC Tournament semifinals on Nov. 8.

The Orange’s 2023 NCAA Tournament berth is their ninth and marks the first time since 2018 and 2019 that SU has earned consecutive appearances. In last season’s historic National Championship run, Syracuse began as the No. 3-seed before defeating No. 13-seeded Indiana 7-6 on penalty kicks in the College Cup title game.