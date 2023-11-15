SU’s Charlotte de Vries, Eefke van den Nieuwenhof make NFHCA Senior Team

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse’s Charlotte de Vries and Eefke van den Nieuwenhof were named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association 2023 Senior Team, the NFHCA announced Wednesday. SU was one of seven schools with multiple honorees. Six of seven ACC programs had players named to the list.

The list recognizes student-athletes for their performances on and off the field during their collegiate careers. De Vries and van den Nieuwenhof, who were two of the three co-captains this season, were among 38 honorees.

This season, de Vries became the first player in Syracuse history to be named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Team for a fifth time. De Vries’s 49 career goals rank second in program history. The midfielder notched six assists in 2023, ranking second on the team.

Van den Nieuwenhof was also selected to the All-ACC first team. After tallying 32 points on a team-leading 14 goals and four assists, she was named the 2023 ACC Defensive Player of the Year. She led the Orange with shots on goal in 2023. Over the last two seasons, van den Nieuwenhof has totaled 24 goals, more than any other Syracuse player in the span.