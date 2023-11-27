Secondary scorers have helped Syracuse to 5-1 start

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Since Dyaisha Fair transferred from Buffalo, she’s been Syracuse’s go-to offensive option. The dynamic point guard finished second in the Atlantic Coast Conference with 19.9 points per game last season and reaped First Team All-ACC honors.

In 2022-23, SU’s second-leading scorer was Georgia Woolley, who averaged 12.9 points per game. But outside of the two guards, the Orange struggled to find another consistent scoring threat. This year, however, the duo has received more help.

Alaina Rice has been invaluable for SU, finishing in double figures every game thus far, including a career-high 26 points against Iowa State on Nov. 25. Rice, along with the Orange’s front court unit of Kyra Wood (9.3 ppg), Alyssa Latham (9.0) and Michigan transfer Izabel Varajão (6.3), have given the Orange a boost.

Through six games, Syracuse (5-1, 0-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) is averaging 81.5 points per game, in large part due to its role players stepping up. The Orange have five players averaging at least nine points per game, while Rice has increased her scoring average from 6.6 points per game to 15.5. SU has had five players score in double figures three times this year. Fair remains the clear leader on offense, leading the team in shots per game, but added production from Syracuse’s secondary scorers has taken pressure off Fair.

Against tougher competition, SU relies on Fair’s ability to create for herself. When she’s not on, Syracuse has a tough time winning games. In its first test of the season against then-No. 20 Maryland on Nov. 19, Fair struggled, shooting 3-for-16 for 14 points. But Syracuse went back and forth with the Terrapins in a game which included over 20 lead changes. Though SU ultimately came up short, falling 83-81, the Orange proved they could compete despite Fair having an off night.

Making her season debut versus Maryland, Woolley thrived, finishing with a team-high 21 points. Rice, Latham and Varajão all stepped up too, each scoring at least 11 points and combining to shoot 14-for-22 from the field.

“I didn’t play the first three games, so I just wanted to leave it all out there and I did,” Woolley said postgame. “Just having that in the back of my head gave me everything I needed.”

Through her first three appearances, Woolley is second on SU in scoring with 15.7 points per game. Although her 3-point shot isn’t falling yet (3-for-19), she’s used her size as a driver to create for her teammates and leads Syracuse with 7.7 assists per game.

In SU’s opening game against Northern Iowa at the South Point Shootout on Nov. 24 in Las Vegas, NV, Fair scored nine points — the lowest in her Syracuse career. She finished in single digits for the first time since Mar. 5, 2022, when she was still playing for Buffalo. But similar to Maryland, it didn’t have an impact on Syracuse’s scoring. Fair made just two field goals by halftime, yet SU led by 15.

Once again, Woolley and Rice provided a spark, combining for 39 points with Woolley going 11-for-11 from the free-throw line.

Despite Fair bouncing back against Iowa State, scoring a season-high 29, Rice added 26 points — the most by any SU player in a single game outside of Fair this season. Rice shot an efficient 9-for-17 from the field and 4-for-6 from range while playing every single minute.

“I feel like I’m just having fun and I really enjoy the game so … it makes it easier,” Rice said after Syracuse’s win over Coppin State on Nov. 15.

SU usually relies on its backcourt to score, but head coach Felisha Legette-Jack has voiced her desire to feed the post. When Fair didn’t start against Coppin State because of a “coach’s decision,” the game plan was to attack down low.

Syracuse played through Varajão in the post, resulting in a career-high 13 points, 11 of which came in the first half.

“We’re very lucky to have her,” Legette-Jack said of Varejão postgame. “She is smart. She’s a post player that really can play with her back to the basket and score down low.”

Wood and Latham have also shown the ability to attack the offensive glass when Syracuse is shooting poorly. The two forwards most likely aren’t going to have plays called for them, but they generate their own offense through second chance points.

As a freshman, Latham leads the Orange in offensive rebounds (19), recording a double-double in her first two collegiate games. Latham’s length allows her to pull in missed shots to create more scoring chances.

Wood has done much of the same. With Varajão battling illness and seeing limited minutes in Las Vegas, Wood started both games and nearly recorded a double-double in each. Against UNI, she was two points shy before recording her first-ever versus Iowa State, tallying 13 points and 10 rebounds.

“What Kyra is becoming really shows that she’s paying attention to how we track rebounds and how we post up on that block. And how we run the floor as a big,” Legette-Jack said.

Though a small sample size against some weaker competition, Syracuse has shown that it’s a deeper team than last season. The Orange have more ways to attack teams outside of Fair’s shot-making ability. There’s no doubt Fair is still the main offensive weapon, but if she has an off-night, it doesn’t spell doom for Syracuse.