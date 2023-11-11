Quarterback Garrett Shrader activated before game against Pittsburgh

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader has been activated prior to Saturday’s game against Pittsburgh at Yankee Stadium, per SU Athletics. It is unclear if he will get the start against the Panthers. Shrader missed last week’s 17-10 loss to Boston College with an undisclosed injury. An SU Athletics spokesperson said that he suffered the injury against Virginia Tech on Oct. 26.

Despite dealing with a list of injuries since taking over the starting job from Tommy DeVito in 2021, Shrader has missed just two games due to injury. This offseason, he had elbow surgery to repair an issue that was ailing him throughout last season. While it is unknown what injury led to Shrader being sidelined against the Eagles, he has taken big hits multiple times since the Orange entered Atlantic Coast Conference play.

After a hot start to the season that included six touchdown passes during a 4-0 start and a career-high 195 rushing yards against Purdue, Shrader’s production slipped. He threw an interception in four straight games and threw 9-for-21 for 99 yards against then-No. 4 Florida State before getting pulled due to food poisoning. Carlos Del Rio-Wilson replaced the injured Shrader against Boston College and went 7-for-17 for four interceptions while rushing for 67 yards.