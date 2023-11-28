Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather in Schine amid on-going Israel-Hamas war

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

Approximately 25 demonstrators gathered around the Schine Student Center atrium Monday evening in support of Palestine, demanding a ceasefire and calling out Syracuse University officials for being “complacent in genocide” amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Speakers at the demonstration specifically called out Chancellor Kent Syverud and Provost Gretchen Ritter, saying they failed to uphold SU’s commitment to academic freedom and public speech. At Nov. 15’s University Senate meeting, Syverud said the university is prioritizing student safety over free speech and academic freedom in light of the war.

Demonstrators also criticized SU’s response to previous organizing efforts, including the cancellation of a Middle Eastern studies teach-in which one speaker called an “unwarranted reprimand.” SU cited “safety concerns” in its initial cancellation of the Oct. 31 event.

“We are all having complex emotions right now … at the same time, we must open our eyes to what led to this moment,” a speaker said. “The root of all violence taking place is the long overlooked Israeli oppression of Palestinians.”

Organizers also criticized Ritter’s announcement that SU was contacting the FBI “to monitor for any specific threats” following a walkout for Palestine on Nov. 9. During the walkout, a speaker called out the university’s decision to allow Syracuse Hillel and Athletes for Israel to host an event to gather and ship medical and household supplies to Israel.

As demonstrators gathered outside Schine and walked down the Promenade, at least two students, one of which was carrying an Israeli flag, walked behind the group. At least three SU Department of Public Safety officers were stationed on the corner of College Place and University Place, keeping distance from the protestors.

One speaker called on the university community to promote “respectful, evidence-based discourse,” including among individuals with ideological differences.

“Do not be led to believe the anti-Palestinian stances provide protective armor for the Jewish people. They do not,” another speaker followed. “Anti-Palestinian and anti-Jewish sentiments are simply different sides of the same coin. No matter what side you bet on, it will flip in favor of denying people’s humanity.”

Organizers called on SU to embrace academic freedom and demanded a “full review of financial ties” the university has with “war profiteers arming Israel,” specifically naming the Lockheed Martin Corporation. The aerospace and defense company has contracts with the federal government and previously donated to SU’s Institute for Veterans and Military Affairs.

Organizers also emphasized pressuring elected officials to implement a ceasefire and criticized the Biden administration’s support of Israel.

Speakers credited the recent temporary ceasefire between the Israeli military and Hamas in Gaza to advocates worldwide who have shown support for Palestinians impacted by the war. On Monday, Israel and Hamas agreed to a two-day extension allowing for the continued exchange of hostages and prisoners.

Over 14,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the war started, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. In Hamas’ initial attack on Oct. 7, approximately 1,200 people were killed, according to Israeli officials, Axios reported.

“To all who showed up globally for the Palestinians under siege, this temporary ceasefire was because of you,” a speaker said. “We must maintain the pressure and we must continue to advocate for the most marginalized and disenfranchised members of the global community.”