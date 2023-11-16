Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Landmark Theatre

Alternative rock band, Bush, will come to the Landmark Theatre on Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. The band is best known for their songs “Glycerine” and “Machinehead” from their 2014 album “Sixteen Stone.” They’re accompanied by special guests Bad Wolves and Eva Under Fire. You can buy tickets online either on Bush’s website or from Ticketmaster.

When: Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.

Price: Starting at $37

The Lost Horizon

The Lost Horizon will host “The Emo Night Tour,” the self-proclaimed best emo party in the world. Tickets for the saddest party on earth start at $18 and it will occur on Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. They will play classic emo tunes from Panic! At the Disco and My Chemical Romance, so get ready for the angst.

When: Nov. 16 at 8 p.m.

Price: Starting at $18

Ulcerate, a death metal band from New Zealand, will perform at The Lost Horizon on Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. General admission starts at $21 and tickets can be purchased here. They will join the American metal band Altars.

When: Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.

Price: Starting at $21

Funk ‘n Waffles

Funk ‘n Waffles will host local pop artist Stephen Philips on Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. Philips recently released his music video for the recent release, “Acid.” Folk-pop artist Brett Altman will also perform. Altman grew in popularity from his renditions of the Great American Songbook, a famous collection of songs.

When: Nov. 18 at 8 p.m.

Price: Starting at $18

The Syracuse-based band Master Thieves and KidBess & The Magic Ring will perform at Funk ‘n Waffles on Friday at 7 p.m. The Master Thieves are an electric rock ensemble and Kid Bess & the Magic Ring will provide the vocals for a jam sesh. Tickets are available for $13 on Funk ‘n Waffles’ website.

When: Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.

Price: Starting at $13

The Song & Dance

In a nostalgic mood? The Song & Dance has just the cure: Disney DJ Night. Let everything go and have fun with your favorite tunes from your childhood. Join in on the fun on Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. Costumes are encouraged for all attendees. Tickets start at $20 and you can get them here.

When: Nov. 18 at 8 p.m.

Price: Starting at $26

Middle Ages Brewing Company

Middle Ages Brewing Company will host the band Walking Buddy on Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. Walking Buddy is an Americana rock band from Syracuse. The show is free for all attendees but registration is required. Sign up at this website.

When: Nov. 17 at 6 p.m.

Price: Free

