Ottothon’s first Miracle Kid Fashion Show gives families hope

Cheered on by SU students and family members, a series of children danced, posed and cartwheeled down the red carpet at OttoTHON’s Miracle Kid Fashion Show. Accompanied by members of OttoTHON’s executive board, the kids walked the runway and answered audience questions.

“I hope (the kids) realize that not just OttoTHON, so many other people want them to succeed, want them to be healthy, want them to have an amazing childhood,” OttoTHON internal director Ashley Goss said. “I just want them to know that they have an army of people behind them.”

Hosted in the Hall of Languages, OttoTHON’s held its first-ever Miracle Kid Fashion Show on Sunday night. Student clothing brand Grater Things, run by SU senior Aidan Turner, supplied clothing for the show. Ten percent of his proceeds and 100 percent of the money raised from OttoTHON’s merch will go to the fundraiser.

Every year, Upstate Golisano’s “Miracle Kids,” several children receiving medical treatment at the hospital, partner with OttoTHON for special events and fundraisers. OttoTHON’s fundraising work throughout the year culminates in a dance marathon each spring. Goss oversees special events, like the fashion show, as well as the main event this spring. This year, her goal was to incorporate events with their “miracle families” beyond the dance marathon.

“Obviously, there’s more than just 12 families who have been treated (at Upstate Golisano), but (the families at the show) have been like, ‘Hey, we want to get involved with you guys,’” Goss said. “(We) partner with them, take them under our wing, showcase their stories.”

Alexa Glenny, a miracle child herself being treated with common variable immune deficiency, has been involved with OttoTHON for the past 12 years.

Her mother, Alicia Glenny, said that the events OttoTHON hosts are a great opportunity for everyone to get to know each other. Events like the fashion show help the kids feel normal, but also embrace the group’s visible and invisible differences.

“It gives me hope,” Alicia said. “It shows that there are people that care, because there are so many kids that are in the hospital every day that people don’t realize, and they’re struggling,”

OttoTHON collaborated with senior Aidan Turner at the event. He sold clothing from his brand at the fashion show, and ten percent of his proceeds go to OttoTHON’s fundraiser.

Natasha Farrell, the mother of Miracle Kids Riley and Crosby Farrell, has been involved with OttoTHON for three years. Both Riley, 12, and Crosby, 2, have sickle cell disease, which Natasha said includes painful episodes. She called it an “invisible illness.”

OttoTHON serves as an opportunity for the Farrells to raise awareness about sickle cell disease while raising money for Upstate Golisano. Riley chose to wear a sweatshirt with a crescent moon on it because the shape looked like a sickle cell.

“We’ve got to know a lot of the students here throughout the years and stayed friends and connected with them outside of this,” Natasha said.

OttoTHON is one chapter of a national organization that hosts dance marathons across the country. Goss has been involved with THONs since high school because she grew up near Pennsylvania State University, which holds one of the largest THON events in the country.

Her high school organized mini-thons, where the dance marathons had shorter durations than those at PSU. After attending OttoTHON at Syracuse during her freshman and sophomore years, she knew she could make the event at Syracuse better. She got involved as co-chair for special events and operations her junior year before working as internal director this year.

“I love what I do, and I think it’s extremely exciting that I get to have the opportunity to put their stories on the front page, so to speak,” Goss said. “I really hope that people kind of feel that energy from us and from the kids and, through that, get connected with the cause.”

Turner, creator of the brand Grater Things, said that connectivity is what makes OttoTHON so special on campus.

“It connects so many different kinds of people. You’re connecting the miracle families who either live in the area or don’t live in the area, they’re connecting the hospitals and the community and you’re connecting the students,” Turner said.

Turner created his brand senior year of high school and has continued to expand it through college. During his sophomore year, Grater Things had a pop-up sale at the dance marathon. Last year, he collaborated with OttoTHON to create tote bags, and a portion of the proceeds from sales of those bags went to OttoTHON’s fundraiser.

Goss said she wanted to continue working with Turner because of his passion for the charity. With this event, she saw an opportunity to showcase his brand and commitment to OttoTHON as well as the miracle families.

“They’re our celebrities, right?” Turner said. “I’ve heard so many stories of the Miracle Kids and they’re like a legend to me … I’m super excited to get to know them.”