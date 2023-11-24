Opponent Preview: What to know about Wake Forest

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

For the first time since 2015, Syracuse will be coached by someone other than Dino Babers. Tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile will lead the Orange in their season-finale against Wake Forest.

Campanile faces similar circumstances that Babers saw in the past two seasons. SU can make a bowl game with a win or will stay home during winter break with a loss. Syracuse was successful last season against Boston College, and less so against Pittsburgh in 2021. It comes into a matchup with the Demon Deacons having lost the last three games in the series.

With Garrett Shrader’s health status still up in the air, Syracuse might have to run out a similar offense to its last two games, the latter of those two contests ended up in a road loss to Georgia Tech.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wake Forest:

All time series

The series is tied at 6-6.

Last time they played

The two teams suited up against each other last season in Winston Salem, N.C. While the Orange were in the middle of a losing streak, they came out strong with a Sean Tucker touchdown. Syracuse and Wake Forest seemed like they would have an offensive duel. But wide receiver A.T. Perry scored three times in the second quarter alone and the Demon Deacons never relinquished the lead in the second half.

Even as Shrader and LeQuint Allen Jr. scored in the fourth quarter, Wake Forest was still up by 10 points and the Orange suffered another November defeat on the road.

The Demon Deacons report

Unlike last season, Wake Forest doesn’t have one of the better quarterbacks to pick apart Syracuse’s defense. For most of the season, the Demon Deacons have been dealing with injuries to both Mitch Griffis and Michael Kern.

Kern, the longtime backup, will start against the Orange. In three games this season for Wake Forest, he has a completion percentage of 57.4%, one touchdown and one interception. This includes a performance against Notre Dame where he completed just 11 passes for 81 passing yards.

It also doesn’t help that Kern has very little talent around him. The Demon Deacons’ best rusher — Demond Claiborne — ranks 15th in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Meanwhile, his top two receivers — Taylor Morin and Jahmal Banks — don’t have a receiving touchdown in conference play. The lack of proficient skill position players adds up to Wake Forest having the lowest-scoring offense in the ACC. And with an average defense, the Demon Deacons will miss out on a bowl game for the first time since 2015.

How Syracuse beats Wake Forest

For Syracuse to make a bowl game, its offense will have to step up. Assuming Shrader remains unfit to throw a football, Dan Villari and Allen Jr. will shoulder much of the ground game again.

The Demon Deacons will now have two weeks of tape on this wildcat, run-heavy offense, so expect less success in the first half. Allen Jr. and Villari’s sheer talent will have to drag this offense to a touchdown or two.

SU’s pass rushers can take advantage of an average Wake Forest offensive line to force fumbles and bad throws from Kern. While the Orange haven’t racked up sacks, they’ve been proficient at making opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable.

Stat to know: 45 penalties

Even though Babers never liked to talk about it, penalties have been an issue for Syracuse all season. But Wake Forest has barely had to worry about it. The Demon Deacons have committed just 45 penalties, the fewest in the ACC.

Player to watch: Jasheen Davis, No. 30, edge rusher

Davis went into this year tied for 11th in program history in career sacks with 12.5 in his first three seasons. In 2023, he’s sacked the quarterback 7.5 times, which is fourth-best in the conference. Among qualified ACC edge rushers, Davis ranks ninth in the ACC in pass rush win rate.