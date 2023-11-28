Opponent preview: What to know about LSU ahead of 1st ACC/SEC challenge

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

Back from Hawaii, Syracuse returns to the JMA Wireless Dome to continue its nonconference slate. It’ll welcome its third high-major program in LSU, the first time the teams have met since 1985. The Tigers and the Orange will battle as part of the first-ever ACC/SEC Challenge.

In Honolulu, Syracuse finished 1-2 at the Allstate Maui Invitational, picking up its first losses of the season, both to then-No. 7 Tennessee and then-No. 11 Gonzaga. The Orange kept it close with the Volunteers, but fell behind when Tennessee closed the game on a 31-17 run, winning 73-56. Against Gonzaga, the Bulldogs outrebounded the Orange 48-28 en route to a 76-57 win.

Despite the two defeats, Syracuse enters LSU off an expected 105-56 win over Chaminade to close the tournament. LSU arrives Tuesday coming off a 75-63 win over North Florida.

Here’s everything you need to know about LSU (4-2, 0-0 Southeastern Conference):

All-time series

Syracuse leads 1-0.

Last time they played

On Feb. 16, 1985, Syracuse hosted LSU at the Dome in their only meeting as the Orange prevailed 76-64. SU improved to 19-4 on the year, winning the final of a four-game win streak. It later finished the season 22-9, falling to Georgia Tech in the NCAA Tournament.

Rafael Addison and Pearl Washington carried the load offensively, scoring 25 and 20 points, respectively. Shooting nearly 57% collectively from the field in the first half, Syracuse jumped out to a 42-30 halftime lead. The Tigers shot just 38.2% from the field in the opening frame, only improving to 41% by the end of the game.

KenPom odds

LSU has a 56% chance, with a projected score of 77-75.

The Tigers report

Just like the Orange, LSU has had an up-and-down start to the 2023-24 campaign. The Tigers defeated Wake Forest in overtime at the Charleston Classic, where it previously lost to Dayton by three and beat North Texas by four. It also had a 68-66 loss to Nicholls at home.

LSU has a strong offense, scoring around 77 points per game, with the 87th-best adjusted efficiency, per KenPom. Syracuse ranks 139th in that same statistic. Will Baker and Jordan Wright are the only players who average double-digit points per game and are both threats from beyond the 3-point arc. Baker, Wright and Tyrell Ward have combined for 22 of LSU’s 39 3-pointers on the year.

Aside from letting up 80 points to Wake Forest in overtime, the Tigers have held opponents to 70 points or fewer, having the 58th best adjusted-defensive efficiency in the country. Similar to head coach Adrian Autry, LSU head coach Matt McMahon likes to go to his bench, which accounts for nearly 40% of the team’s minutes.

How Syracuse beats LSU

Syracuse needs to control the glass. It was torched against Gonzaga on the boards and hasn’t consistently won the rebound battle. The Tigers average just under 36 rebounds a game, a number that Syracuse can easily match. But to have a stronger chance to win, it’ll need to get into the 40s, which it’s just done twice this season.

Offensively, it’ll need more production from complementing players like Chris Bell and Justin Taylor. As the competition gets tougher, it can’t fully rely on Judah Mintz and J.J. Starling to carry the load. Bell went just 1-of-10 from deep against Gonzaga, but has shown solid performances, especially draining six 3s in the comeback win over Colgate.

Stat to know: 23.4%

As one of the stronger defenses in the country, opponents turn the ball over to the Tigers on 23.4% of possessions, which is 18th in the country, per KenPom. LSU opponents average 16.3 turnovers per game. The Orange have yet to hit that mark this season, with their highest coming against Tennessee with 15. Syracuse can’t give free possessions to LSU, whose offense can put up over 80 points.

Player to watch: Will Baker, forward, No. 9

Prior to arriving at LSU as a graduate transfer, Baker played for Nevada and Texas. With the Wolf Pack for two seasons, Baker was named to the All-Mountain West Third Team in the 2022-23 season, finishing with 13.6 points per game and shooting 56% from the field. He played in 32 games and notched a then-career-high 28 points in a double-overtime win over New Mexico.

Bridget Overby | Presentation Director

With the Tigers, the 7-foot forward is the team’s leading scorer and is versatile down low with his height, but can make shots from deep, shooting a 50% clip from the 3-point line. In the season-opener, he notched a career-high 29 points in a 106-60 win over Mississippi Valley State.