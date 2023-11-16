Opponent Preview: What to know about Georgia Tech

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse broke a five-game conference skid last weekend when it beat Pittsburgh 28-13 in Yankee Stadium. The injury-riddled offense adopted a wildcat scheme that headlined former Michigan quarterback Dan Villari. He’s now a tight end, but won Atlantic Coast Conference running back of the week for his 154-yard performance last Saturday.

Head coach Dino Babers said SU hasn’t committed to a strategy going forward, and health will dictate the scheme. The Orange will enter a hostile environment in Atlanta, GA, with a chance to clinch a bowl game and collect their second conference win. An offensively-charged Georgia Tech team stands in the way, which can also clinch a bowl game with a win.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Syracuse (5-5, 1-5 ACC) at Georgia Tech (5-5, 4-3 ACC) Saturday night:

All time series

Georgia Tech leads 2-1.

Last time they played

Syracuse earned its first-ever win over Georgia Tech in 2020. It was also SU’s only win of the season.

In that game, now-New York Giants starting quarterback Tommy DeVito threw for 194 yards and two touchdowns. A 46-yard bomb to Taj Harris put Syracuse up 23-6 in the second quarter and a 43-yard catch-and-run to Nick Johnson secured a two-possession lead entering the fourth.

Sean Tucker dominated on the ground, rushing for 112 yards and two scores on 24 attempts. Both touchdowns were in the first quarter, when SU outscored GT 17-0. The victory brought Syracuse to 1-2, with both of its losses coming to ranked teams. There seemed to be some hope for the rest of the season after that home win over Georgia Tech, but the Orange went 0-8 the rest of the season.

The Yellow Jacket report

The Yellow Jackets are extremely unbalanced. Georgia Tech’s 31.3 points allowed per game ranks 107th in Division I and second to last in the ACC. Meanwhile, the offense scores 32.0 points per game, ranking 38th in the country.

GT’s defense has allowed 224 rushing yards per game this season, which ranks last in the ACC by a wide margin. That creates some opportunity for the scheme Syracuse was forced to employ against Pitt. When the Panthers knew the run was coming, which was most plays, the Orange executed and fought through contact. If they are forced to roll out the same offense as last week, GT’s defense could be susceptible.

SU’s defense will have a tougher task, however, as it looks to slow down the 22nd-ranked rushing offense in the nation. Behind running back Jamal Haynes and quarterback Haynes King, the Yellow Jackets average nearly 200 rushing yards per game.

Arlo Stone | Digital Design Director

How Syracuse beats Georgia Tech

To win this game, Syracuse needs to pound the rock again and not just because of injuries. Georgia Tech has been far better against the pass this year and the Syracuse run game has taken over its offense. Babers will have to embrace last week’s philosophy, but add a few more wrinkles, as the Yellow Jackets have had all week to prepare for that offense.

The trick throws didn’t work out, but there were some new and promising concepts that were showcased last weekend. Villari got a shovel pass behind the line of scrimmage after Garrett Shrader started the roll out to fool the defense. That combination of pre-and-post-snap motion will help the scheme from last week carry over against Georgia Tech.

Defensively, Syracuse must control the line. GT’s offensive front is bigger, stronger and more skilled than Pitt’s. SU defensive coordinator Rocky Long will call some stunts and blitzes to get after King, but it may not be enough to stifle the run.

The most important thing for Syracuse will be to keep things competitive. If the Orange get down early, there is no salvaging the deficit by running the ball repeatedly. They have to be in this game throughout, or Georgia Tech’s momentum will mount.

Stat to know: 35.2

Georgia Tech’s 224 rushing yards allowed per game is 35.2 yards more than the next-closest ACC team. For Syracuse, which ran the ball 93 percent of the time last week, this presents a massive opportunity. If the Orange are forced to roll out a run-heavy strategy again, expect them to attack certain spots with purpose. They will create misdirection and freeze defenders as long as possible. If GT prepares for the old-school scheme, SU will still have a chance to catch them off-guard.

Player to watch: RB Jamal Haynes

Haynes is a 5-foot-9, 180-lb Georgia native who has taken over as the Yellow Jacket’s leading rusher as a sophomore. His 768 yards ranks 42nd in the nation and fifth in the ACC, and has added six touchdowns. After not earning a single snap as a freshman, Haynes has burst onto the scene using his quick burst and elusive running style.