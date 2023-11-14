Opponent Preview: What to know about Colgate

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse improved to 2-0 with an 89-77 win over Canisius, spearheaded by a 14-0 second-half run that gave the Orange a 20-point lead. Judah Mintz, who had the first 10 points in the run, notched a career-high 26 points as Chris Bell, Justin Taylor and J.J. Starling all scored in double-figures.

Head coach Adrian Autry still said the offense hasn’t been performing the way he wants it to, while the defense has been the area to improve as it sits ranked 175th in adjusted defensive efficiency, per KenPom. The Orange allowed the Golden Griffins to shoot 48.4% from the field and just over 45% from deep.

SU now welcomes Colgate, an in-state foe which has beat it the past two seasons. Syracuse also returns Benny Williams, who had previously been suspended for violation of team rules.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Raiders (1-0, 0-0 Patriot League):

All-time series

Syracuse leads 127-47.

Last time they played

Once again, it was 3-pointers that sparked Colgate’s 80-68 upset over Syracuse last November, shooting 19-of-39 from beyond the arc. A season earlier in November 2021, Colgate made 18 3-pointers in a 100-85 victory over Syracuse.

Last season, Tucker Richardson notched a game-high 30 points with eight 3s while Ryan Moffatt and Oliver Lynch-Daniels added four. Colgate led by as much as 18 points in the second half, and Syracuse couldn’t cut the deficit to single digits in the second frame.

Mintz led the Orange with 20 points, while Jesse Edwards, Joe Girard III and Williams all scored in double-digits. But Syracuse’s 38 percent mark from the field and 32 percent from deep wasn’t nearly enough to counteract the Raiders, who found numerous ways to get corner 3s against the 2-3 zone.

“We were in it, we had a chance,” former SU head coach Jim Boeheim said postgame. “But we let their best shooter shoot three 3s. That’s something we’ve prided ourselves in not allowing.”

KenPom odds

Syracuse has a 68% chance of winning, with a projected score of 81-76.

The Raiders report

Much to Syracuse’s liking, Richardson and Lynch-Daniels have since graduated. In Colgate’s season-opener, it only made six 3-pointers in a narrow 72-70 win over Brown. Braeden Smith, Nicolas Louis-Jacques and Keegan Records, who all played against Syracuse last year, combined for 46 points against Brown.

Smith, who led the Raiders with 17 points, hit two free throws with just one second left to lift the Raiders past the Bears. Records, who had entered his name into the transfer portal before returning to Colgate over the offseason, added 14 points.

The program, under 13th-year head coach Matt Langel, has reached the past three NCAA Tournaments. The No. 15-seeded Raiders fell to No. 2-seeded Texas in the first round of last season’s NCAA Tournament. Colgate is a tougher opponent for Syracuse, ranking in the top-third in adjusted offensive efficiency.

How Syracuse beats Colgate

This game isn’t the most difficult task for the Orange, but they can make it difficult for themselves. Autry said Canisius hit some “tough” 3-pointers down the stretch that allowed it to linger. And that’s exactly how Colgate can win the game, just like it has the past two seasons. Perimeter defense will need to be on-point, especially if the Orange switch to the 2-3.

The Orange’s success has lied in their aggression in the lane and down low. Syracuse scored 46 and 52 points in the paint against New Hampshire and Canisius, respectively, which accounted for at least 55% of their points. Strong drives from Mintz, Starling and Taylor have proven to be more effective than settling for outside shots.

Syracuse also needs consistent performances from players like Starling and Bell, who have had up-and-down stretches in games so far. Mintz has proven he can carry the load, but his aggressiveness defensively has put him in foul trouble. Furthermore, perimeter shooting could improve and the Orange need to move the ball around before quickly settling for a 3-point shot.

Stat to know: 16.1%

Syracuse has to win the rebound battle, especially on the defensive glass to allow more scoring opportunities in transition. For Colgate, it has an offensive rebounding rate of 16.1%, as the Raiders secured just six offensive boards for just four second-chance points against Brown. Records, who had four offensive rebounds in last year’s upset for Colgate, will be the biggest rebounding threat down low.

Though early, the rate ranks 340th in Division I, one of the lowest in the country. Naheem McLeod can use his height advantage to grab more rebounds and kick it out. Quadir Copeland, who had 13 rebounds in the season-opener, has shown he can do the same. The Orange’s offense works best in transition before driving into the lane and reducing the Raiders’ second-chance opportunities will be key.

Player to watch: Braeden Smith, guard, No. 2

Smith’s impact was minimal last year against Syracuse, scoring just five points and shooting 2-of-8 from the field. But now, Smith, who is only a sophomore, is one of the most reliable options for the Raiders. Coming off a freshman campaign, where he started all 35 games and was a finalist for College Insider Freshman of the Year, Smith notched 17 points in the season-opener versus Brown. He also had three steals and four assists in the outing.