To Chancellor Syverud and the Board of Trustees of Syracuse University:

We as parents of Jewish students at SU are writing to express our sincere disappointment in your lack of leadership and poor communication as it relates to recent incidents on campus, which have and will continue to lead to cultural divisiveness and antisemitism.

To be specific, you have allowed faculty to spread partial truths, biased opinions and force unfounded points in an attempt to indoctrinate students within the College of Arts and Sciences. Professors have used terms like colonialism, apartheid and Indigenous people without taking the time to understand where and how they should be applied and with no context of factual history, resulting in misinformed and misguided education.

This attempt to misguide students through the abuse of power and authority has led to displaced anger for some, anxiety for many and confusion for most. We expect more from the faculty, but when they are incapable of expressing balanced views based on truth and facts we demand more from leadership at the university. Using the argument that the faculty is entitled to an opinion to support their actions is a poor excuse, not a reason. In fact, it is a sham. You have failed your students, caused regret for parents and alumni and brought shame on yourselves.

Most recently, your lack of action and lack of accountability has led to a protest where grotesque hate speech was directed toward specific Jewish groups on campus that are unwarranted, untrue and sickening. This event has left many students with fear and empowered more aggression against Jewish students. This is your fault.

We as members of the direct or indirect Syracuse community demand that you stop sitting on the sidelines, stop sending moderate messages through email and start using your voice. You have the ability to send a direct message and set the tone for conduct on campus and within the community.

Stop hiding and start doing. Start acting like leaders and stop acting like cowards. All of your students, all of your parents and all of your alumni deserve so much better.

Sincerely,

Syracuse Jewish Parents Council

