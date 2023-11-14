Syracuse guard Judah Mintz named to Wooden Award Watch List

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse point guard Judah Mintz was named to the 50-man watch list for the John R. Wooden award Tuesday, presented annually to the most outstanding men’s college basketball player. This is the first time in Mintz’s collegiate career that he has been placed on the watch list.

Mintz is the only member of the Orange and one of 10 Atlantic Coast Conference players to earn a spot on the watch list. The other players from the ACC include Kyle Filipowski (Duke), Tyrese Proctor (Duke), Jeremy Roach (Duke), Norchad Omier (Miami), Nijel Pack (Miami), Armando Bacot (UNC), RJ Davis (UNC), Reece Beekman (Virginia) and PJ Hall (Clemson).

Mintz scored 20 points in SU’s season-opener against New Hampshire before shooting 8-of-15 for a career-high 26 points in a victory over Canisius. Through two games, he leads all Syracuse players in points, made field goals, made free throws and free throw attempts.