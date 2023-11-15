Indulge in Thanksgiving favorites or jump into the holiday spirit at these events over break

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

With Thanksgiving Break rapidly approaching, many Syracuse University students are preparing to leave campus to spend the holiday season with loved ones. However, for local students and those staying in town, there are plenty of options for holiday fun in Syracuse over the week. Take a look at these six festive local events over the break:

Wegmans Lights on the Lake

Onondaga Lake Park will be lit up to celebrate the holidays as part of the annual Wegmans Lights on the Lake drive-thru show until Jan 12. The two-mile-long display of festive lights is well-known for its holiday displays, but also features more unusual exhibits. One section of the show depicts the Land of Oz, complete with Dorothy’s pair of red slippers. Tickets are only available online, starting at $10 per vehicle, with $5 Special Charity Night tickets for select dates.

Where: Onondaga Lake Park

When: 5 to 10 p.m., Nov. 13, 2023-Jan. 12, 2024

Quilts=Art=Quilts

Bundle up and head out to Schweinfurth Arts Center’s 42nd annual Quilts=Art=Quilts exhibition, which runs from Nov. 15 to Jan. 7. The show features 73 art quilts created by 69 artists, selected by a jury from 314 total applicants. “Composition 2,” a quilt by Laurie Paquin, won this year’s Best In Show prize. The show is open on Wednesdays through Sundays, except for Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve. Tickets are $10, with free admission for children 12 and under.

Where: Schweinfurth Arts Center

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Weds-Sat) and 1 to 5 p.m. (Sun), Nov. 15, 2023-Jan. 7, 2024

The Liverpool Turkey Trot

The 10th annual Liverpool Turkey Trot, which raises money for a variety of charities in the central New York community, will take place on Nov. 23. Events include a 5k, a 5-mile race, a dog walk, a half-mile “Fast Feed” run for kids as well as virtual races. Last year, the Liverpool Turkey Trot raised more than $40,000 for charitable organizations such as the Food Bank of CNY and Syracuse City Schools. Registration and volunteer sign-ups are available on the event’s website.

Where: Onondaga Lake Park

When: Races begin at 8:15 a.m. on Nov. 23

Thanksgiving Dinner at the Collegian Hotel and Suites

On Thanksgiving day, the Collegian Hotel and Suites will host a three-course feast for community members to come together. In addition to the traditional turkey, guests can choose filet mignon, salmon or chicken for their main course, all prepared by the hotel’s culinary team. Other options include butternut squash soup, pumpkin pie and chocolate torte. The Collegian will hold the dinner from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 23. Tickets are $65 for adults and $29.99 for children 12 and under.

Where: The Collegian Hotel and Suites

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 23

Black Friday Market

The Central New York Regional Market will host a special Black Friday market from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 24. The market will feature early shopping opportunities from local small businesses and include food, artisan goods and more. Later in the season, the CNY Regional Market will provide another chance to get regionally-made gifts for a loved one with their Holiday Market on Dec. 23.

Where: CNY Regional Market

When: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 24

Elf in Concert

Syracuse’s Symphoria orchestra will kick off the holiday season on Black Friday with “Elf in Concert” at the Landmark Theatre. The performance features a big-screen showing of the 2003 Christmas classic, directed by Jon Favreau and starring Will Ferrell, while Symphoria’s live musicians play John Debney’s musical score live along with the movie. Tickets are available now starting at $53.85.

Where: The Landmark Theatre

When: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Nov. 24