Have a cup of cheer with our guide to local holiday drinks

As the weather gets colder and streets become blanketed with snow, Syracuse coffee shops restock their holiday drinks carefully. Take a look at this year’s winter-themed beverages right outside your door.

Recess Coffee

Americano with Cherry Whipped Cream

Recess Coffee created a holiday spin on the classic Americano, adding their very own cherry-infused whipped cream. This combination of flavors creates a creamy, fruity drink with a coffee flavor while keeping the caffeine boost students need for finals.

Winter Spice Latte with Maple Syrup Drizzle

This Recess favorite mixes popular holiday spices to create the perfect warm drink. Recess referred to this drink as “naughtier spice,” mixing cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg and others to create this latte with a twist. It’s all topped off with a maple syrup drizzle for extra coziness.

Salt City Coffee

Orange Clove Espresso Tonic

This cold drink infuses coffee with the flavors of winter. This drink combines clove, orange juice and tonic water, topped off with a shot of espresso. The flavors add a sweet tang with the boost of caffeine.

Eggnog Au Lait

Eggnog Au Lait is a twist on a classic holiday drink. “Au lait” translates to “with milk” in French, representing this drink’s creaminess. The heated eggnog combines with milk to create a lighter version of the Christmas beverage commonly enjoyed by Saint Nick.

Peppermint Mocha

There’s no holiday season without a peppermint mocha. This chocolatey beverage brings in the flavors of the season with a mint twist on the classic mocha beverage. A mocha combines an espresso shot with chocolate syrup to create a sweet treat.

Hope Café

Peppermint Mocha Latte

Hope Café offers its own version of the classic peppermint mocha with the option to add peppermint mocha syrup to the classic latte. This creamy-chocolate drink is perfect for the season.

Peruvian Hot Chocolate

Hope Café brought back their classic Peruvian hot chocolate earlier this month, the perfect spicy chocolate drink for the cold weather. This chocolatey beverage uses different cacao variants than typical hot chocolate, allowing for a different flavor profile.

Café Kubal

Café Kubal also has not yet officially released their yearly holiday drinks, but the Syracuse-located coffee chain now houses mint-flavored syrup, allowing for a minty winter taste profile in their classic drinks.