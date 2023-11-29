Gallery: Celebrating the season's first snow, Syracuse-style

Two people laying in the snow.

Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor

Sprawled in the inches of snow on campus today, students made snow angels and enjoyed the weather.

Two people standing in the snow.

Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor

After playing with boards near the hill outside of Crouse College, students posed for a picture. Some people wore colorful scarves, hats and jackets, while others hustled from one building to another underdressed for the storm.

A heart made of footprints in the snow.

Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor

Three hearts lay drawn on the snowy hill in front of the Hall of Languages. Throughout the day, the community used the blankets of white as a canvas for their creativity.

A person holds a large amount of snow while another person runs.

Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor

A group of friends engage in a snowball fight with the body of the snowman they had just built. There were groups of friends scattered throughout campus engaging in winter fun.

Three people posing next to a small snowman.

Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor

Chloe Gao, Janet Chuang and Cui Chang build a small snowman which they take selfies with.

People sit at a warm bus stop.

Joe Zhao | Assistant Photo Editor

People take cover under a warmly lit bus stop as they await their ride. Business on campus continued as normal but with a winter twist.

A person stands in front of a large snow plow.

Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor

Snowmobiles and tractors get to work in order to keep campus safe for pedestrians. With heated walkways and salted staircases, students and faculty do their best to avoid slipping and falling.

People walking up snow covered stairs.

Joe Zhao | Assistant Photo Editor

Despite the persistent flurry, Syracuse fans walked to the JMA Wireless Dome for the night's men's basketball game. The Orange played LSU and won.

A person walks through the snow.

Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor

As darkness fell, the campus street lights illuminated trees that were decorated with fall leaves only a couple of weeks ago. Snow continued to fall late into the evening.

People standing in a warm building while snow falls outside.

Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor

SU students took refuge in campus buildings to avoid the influx of cold weather and brace themselves to face the snow.

A Building on a hill in the snow.

Joe Zhao | Assistant Photo Editor

Sled marks left by SU students cover Crouse Hill, where they sledded on snowboards, cardboard sleds and more. As the building was overtaken by flurries of snow, light posts brighten the staircase up to the school.