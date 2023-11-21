Francois Nolton, Jeremiah Wilson enter transfer portal following Dino Babers’ exit

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse safety and corner Jeremiah Wilson, along with former four-star recruit and defensive lineman Francois Nolton announced that they will enter the transfer portal Monday afternoon. On3.com already has Wilson listed in the portal, and Nolton announced on Twitter that he will enter the transfer portal when it officially opens on Dec. 4.

They become the first players to announce their exodus from the program following the firing of former head coach Dino Babers on Sunday.

Babers said a few weeks ago that Wilson had been moved from cornerback to safety. Wilson also briefly entered the transfer portal last season before withdrawing his name and playing this season for the Orange. This season, Wilson has recorded 16 total tackles, including 1.0 for a loss while grabbing one interception through nine games this season.

In two seasons with Syracuse, Wilson finished with 37 tackles, six pass deflections and an interception. He was a three-star prospect out of Osceola (Fla.) High School.

Nolton, who was Syracuse’s highest-rated recruit in the Class of 2022, only appeared in two games last year as a true freshman, making two tackles. He has not seen the field or been listed on a depth chart this season amidst a crowded defensive line room. Nolton was named a top-100 defensive line prospect in the country by 247Sports out of Edison (Fla.) High School. He chose Syracuse over offers from schools such as Alabama, Florida State, Florida, Auburn, LSU, Penn State and Southern California.

Monday morning, Director of Athletics John Wildhack answered questions in a press conference about the transfer portal and name, image and likeness. He said that the narrative that Syracuse was behind in NIL was “false” and pointed out specific players as evidence for the give and take of the process. Wildhack also noted that while there was no set timetable for the coaching search, he was aware of the Dec. 4 date when the transfer portal officially opened.