Film Review: The offensive transformation that brought Syracuse 392 rushing yards

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers had referenced at multiple points during its five-game losing streak that everything was going to be under review. The offense had struggled to put together complete drives and stay in front of the chains while mustering bad loss after bad loss. Then, quarterbacks Garrett Shrader and Carlos Del Rio-Wilson got injured in consecutive weeks. With a possible sixth-straight loss looming against Pittsburgh, the Orange needed to mix up everything.

Babers said it was based on the personnel that SU had available and a yearning to “be more physical.” What resulted was one of the wonkiest offenses Syracuse has displayed in recent memory. The offense threw the ball just eight times and ran for nearly 400 yards in a 28-13 win over the Panthers. Tight end Dan Villari was SU’s leading rusher, while Shrader was the leading receiver in a game that hinged on a nearly identical approach to the triple option.

“There’s something about running the football that is what football is all about,” Babers said after the win.

Here’s what led to SU’s odd offensive approach becoming so successful:

Everyone’s going to block

Shrader has been no stranger to throwing a block this year. With the utilization of LeQuint Allen Jr. and an uptick in option runs called by offensive coordinator Jason Beck, Shrader has found himself in open space as one of a few lead blockers. Not only did Mark Petry bounce outside and get into the alley to open up a good initial hole for Allen Jr., Damien Alford swung inside to break open the left side. Once Shrader pitched it to Allen Jr., he took off with him.

The entire offensive line moved in unison to the right side for the run. With Juwan Price setting the far edge, there were two possible openings for Allen Jr. to take. Cutting upfield became the clearer option. Shrader bursted through the gap first to meet defensive back Javon McIntyre. His block gave Allen Jr. a couple more yards to dance up to, giving the Orange a six-yard gain instead of a likely three-yard run.

Babers pointed out after the game that the five-game losing streak showed him Syracuse needed to be a more physical team. That run encapsulated not only Shrader and Alford’s ability to set key blocks, but showed a sneak peak to an offense that was injected with creativity for the first time in months.

Tremendous utilization of the wildcat

Syracuse used a heavy dose of wildcat formations, many of which were taken by Villari. But this one on a second-and-4 taken by Allen Jr. showed how effective the offensive line was throughout Saturday’s win. Shrader lined up near the sideline simply as a receiving threat to pull one of Pittsburgh’s defenders away from the tackle box. Villari stayed inside and motioned to the eventual spot Allen Jr. ran through after faking a handoff to Price.

The left tackle, right tackle and right guard immediately met their defenders after the snap and pushed them back to create a strong base for the run. J’Onre Reed and Chris Bleich — who became the Atlantic Coast Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week — didn’t budge when their men came down from the second level. Villari easily shoved his man to open up the hole on the left side for Allen Jr. to burst through. Max Mang took out the outside linebacker to ensure Allen Jr. had room to run.

The rest was Allen Jr. selling the fake to Price, drawing off two of the linebackers. He tiptoed behind Price, yet another lead blocker for the Orange, as he crept his way up for a first down.

Screw the field goal

Babers also said postgame about the belief that his team needed to have to execute such a unique offense, especially after trailing 13-7 at the half. He said they stayed the course, but this fourth-and-1 call gave the Orange a third-quarter lead they wouldn’t relinquish. It was an ode to a few things SU thought were once long gone.

A typical Babers call on this play over the last five weeks, a fourth-and-1 from Pitt’s 20-yard line, would have been to take the safe bet and kick the field goal. Instead, he opted for an aggressive approach. This play developed exactly how the Orange likely wanted it to. The offensive line moved left, and so did the Panthers’ defenders.

Shrader held onto the ball in Allen Jr.’s chest for as long as he could to draw in nearly all of the defenders, including the edge rusher that Villari struggled to pick up. That move, coupled with impeccable timing from Shrader and an outside block from Umari Hatcher, helped him scamper away for a touchdown. It was nearly a blown play because Joe Cruz failed to block anyone. But Shrader’s vision and quick-twitch ability to snap the ball away from Allen Jr. and into his own hands made up for Cruz’ error.

Big man on the loose

This run was teed up by a fumbled transfer by Pittsburgh quarterback Christian Veilleux that Terry Lockett recovered. Syracuse had the ball inside Pitt’s 35-yard line and were primed to go up by two scores. It took the Orange just two plays, including this explosive run from Villari, to find the end zone once again and bury Pittsburgh 28-13. Like other runs throughout the afternoon, Villari lined up in shotgun to receive the snap while Shrader was an outside receiver.

Price was on Villari’s left hip, with Allen Jr. motioning in as an extra blocker from the slot position. Mang sat crouched behind Petry on the right side. The Orange had as much blocking as they needed against a faltering Pittsburgh defense, though Allen Jr.’s ability to sell the fake made this play work. Price sped off to the left in front of Allen Jr. as a decoy blocker while Villari hesitated and took off up the gut.

That drew three defenders onto Allen Jr., including a linebacker that ran along with him in motion. Enrique Cruz swung from left to right on the second level to pinch off the linebackers. Mang perfectly blocked his man on the left side, opening up the hole. Villari did the rest, capping off the historically odd day with a 27-yard rushing touchdown.