Emilee Rio takes soccer career to the next level with help of older sister

Emilee Rio needed to hear from her older sister, Marissa, during her junior year soccer season. Rio wanted guidance on how to lead when running for a captain position on the Cicero-North High School girl’s soccer team. However, she was also seeking advice on how to react if she wasn’t picked.

The situation was just one of many which Rio presented to her sister. Marissa was the one who inspired Rio to play soccer, a decision which culminated in her totaling 38 goals, 13 assists and 89 points throughout her high school career. Committed to play for Marist College next fall, Rio’s ability to compete at the next level stems from her relationship with Marissa.

Consistently perched on the sidelines during most of Marissa’s matches, Rio grew up around soccer. Marissa aptly described Rio as a “big cheerleader for me in all I was doing in sports and school.”

The two, along with their brother Austin, were competitive. Their makeshift soccer games held in the backyard between the siblings was where Rio honed her skills. “We were brutal,” Marissa said. “We never let her win.”

The dynamic between the two sisters evolved after Marissa stopped playing soccer at the end of her senior year of high school. Rio said her older sister wanted to “experience college life,” which resulted in Marissa helping Rio progress as a person and player.

When Rio approached her on handling potential captaincy, Marissa listened. At Cicero-North, nominees went through a “voting and vetting process.” Marissa told Rio to be humble if she won the position, but to be encouraging and accepting of the decision as well. Once Rio was appointed, Marissa sat her down to go through the roles and responsibilities of being a captain.

“I think Emilee’s really taken that advice and (ran) with it. I don’t think it’s advice she necessarily needed, but with Emilee, she’s smart enough to figure everything out on her own,” Marissa said. “She looks to me more for reinforcement of things she already knows to give her the confidence to go out and do her best.”

At the end of her junior year, following a 2-1 loss to Fayetteville-Manlius in the 2022 Section III Class AA Sectional Championships, Marissa urged Rio to stay positive and served as an emotional outlet for her younger sister, helping Rio process the defeat.

Rio’s presence as a captain also included spending time with younger, incoming players. Cicero-North head coach Jeremy Lenchert said the girl’s squad this past year was the youngest he’s ever had.

“The young players have not just a good player to emulate and follow, but a player who’s going to have those conversations with them, a player who likes to be around,” Lenchert said about Rio.

Aside from her leadership, Rio is capable of playing several positions on the field. She’s a prolific striker, a reliable holding midfielder as well as a creative attacking midfielder. Lenchert called Rio a complete player and said most athletes might struggle with switching between roles. However, he described Rio as “different.”

“Emilee’s very self-motivated, so all of the hard work, effort, and good choices she’s made have definitely come from her and within her,” Marissa said. “She finds the power within herself to do everything she does.”